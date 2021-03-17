‘Serial Stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman Arrested at Chicago O’Hare International Airport

“Stowaway Serial” Marilyn Hartman was arrested Tuesday at Chicago’s OHare International Airport, authorities confirmed to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for FOX News.

According to police, Hartman was on electronic monitoring for a previous offense when the arrest occurred Tuesday.

Around 12pm, police were notified that Hartman had left the apartment where she was staying while on the electronic monitoring program. Investigators immediately began working to locate her via GPS on her wrist bracelet.

Authorities said staff tried to contact Hartman using a phone integrated into the device, but Hartman did not respond. The wrist bracelet indicated that Hartman was traveling in the direction of OHare International Airport.

As investigators were on their way to O’Hare, the Sheriff’s Office alerted Chicago Police that Hartman appeared to be heading toward the airport, and at 1:38 a.m., it informed Chicago Police that it was near Terminal 1.

An alarm siren was activated on the Hartmans device, and she was taken into custody by Chicago Police. Hartman did not enter any safe areas.

Hartman is currently in Chicago Police custody. She is expected to return to jail custody and the Sheriff’s Office will seek approval for the criminal escape charge.

Hartman has been arrested several times at OHare, Midway and airports across the country for trying to circumvent airport security and most recently aired on CBS 2 regarding her history of illegal jerids.

Hartman reportedly estimates she has taken at least 30 flights for nearly 20 years without paying a ticket.

A CBS2 review of court records and police reports showed that Hartman was repeatedly caught holding a board card by another passenger or arriving at another location without documentation to pass through Customs.

“I found out from them, this is the thing that is so crazy, chasing someone they would carry like a blue bag,” she explained. “And the other thing I know, I go into the TSA line and the TSA lets me cross, and they think I’m with the guy with the blue bag.”

Hartman recalled that she first started boarding flights illegally in 2002.

“The first time I was able to cross, I flew to Copenhagen,” she said. “The second time I flew to Paris.”

However, Hartman’s first arrest was only in August 2014, when she flew from San Jose, California, to Los Angeles without a ticket. A judge issued it with a warning, but she kept doing it again.

She was arrested again seven months later in Jacksonville, Florida, after flying from Minnesota without a ticket. The court overseeing the case determined that she was not mentally fit to face prosecution, but Hartman insists that is not the case.

“I know they continue to highlight mental illness. Law enforcement would like to have it in place. But umm no, I’m very good,” she told CBS2 with a laugh. “It does not bother me if people say, ‘It’s a nut.’ “Because when I look at it objectively, that’s how I see it, it’s madness. I intentionally remained a mystery, because of the crazy factor. It was like something out of a movie.”

Police documents reportedly show that Hartman was placed on the TSA checklist in January 2015. She was later referred to as a “serial evader” in April 2015, considered a “high security risk” in May 2015 and a ” ordinary departure “in July 2015.

The last time Hartman successfully boarded a flight was in January 2018, when she crossed security at O’Hare and boarded a British Airways flight to London Heathrow. However, she was apprehended when she arrived in the UK, where border officials discovered she lacked proper documentation. Hartman was sent back to Chicago, where she was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor offense.

Hartman was released from custody and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and undergo psychiatric evaluation. She was later found guilty of the offense charge and sentenced to 18 months probation.

In October 2019, she was spotted and arrested at O’Hare Airport trying to bypass security without a travel board. She was later charged with theft, criminal misconduct and misconduct.

A year and a half after her most recent arrest, Hartman began writing back and forth with CBS2 investigator Brad Edwards. Edwards conducted a series of telephone interviews with Hartman for the store’s latest report.

Hartman apologized to law enforcement and the TSA, saying “It was not my intention to make their jobs harder.”

She noted that her bipolar disorder prompted her to take flights whenever she fell into a depressive episode.

“When I did the airplane trip, I was not happy. I was not going here or there I was really in a depressed mood,” Hartman said. “I’m bipolar. And that ‘s something I’ve been rejecting for years.

She also opened up about her troubled childhood, telling Edwards she had “so much violence and mental illness at home”.

Hartman added that she waited to give an interview “until I was sure I would not make an illegal flight again.”

Hartman appeared at a court hearing in early March to discuss the details of a plea agreement in her latest case.

Prosecutors had proposed dropping the charge of theft and sentencing Hartman to 18 months probation with mental health counseling. However, Judge Peggy Chiampas rejected that proposal, saying: ‘I will not give her a third test.’

“I have a really tough judge on this issue,” Hartman said. ‘Judge Chiampas told me about the situation I was in.’

According to CBS 2, the Hartmans plea deal is expected to be finalized in early April when all parties return to court.