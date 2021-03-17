China eases border restrictions for those who received Chinese-made vaccines

Passengers walk through Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Yan Cong | Bloomberg | Getty Images

China is making it easier for foreigners who have been inoculated with Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines to enter the country after closing its borders to international travel more than a year ago due to Covid-19. Numerous Chinese embassies around the world, including those in United States, United Kingdom, India, Israeli AND Philippines announcements issued Monday outlining how foreigners can apply for visas to enter China. But the guidelines only apply to those who have been fully vaccinated using Covid-19 vaccines made in China and have the vaccination certificate to test it. To be clear, people with valid residence permits can enter China without new visas. Those without Chinese vaccines can also apply for visas, but they will need stronger reasons or specific documents in order to meet the requirements.

Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, assessed the possible reasons for China’s move. “Vaccine nationalism is a possibility that cannot be ruled out given the lack of further explanation,” he told CNBC in an email. Chong also said some observers suggest that this is a way for China to use more and recognize its vaccines or get countries to approve their vaccines faster. China has developed five vaccines and 34 countries have approved at least one Chinese vaccine, according to CNBC estimatesbased on a Covid-19 vaccine tracking site.

By comparison, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot has been approved by 72 countries, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by 74 countries. Chinese vaccines have met with some skepticism as the information is less available compared to those produced by Western pharmaceutical companies. Covid-19 was first reported in China, in the city of Wuhan, before spreading to the rest of the world. The coronavirus is largely under control in China now, but the country’s borders have remained largely closed to foreigners.

Entry requirements