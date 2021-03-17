International
China eases border restrictions for those who received Chinese-made vaccines
Passengers walk through Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Yan Cong | Bloomberg | Getty Images
China is making it easier for foreigners who have been inoculated with Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines to enter the country after closing its borders to international travel more than a year ago due to Covid-19.
Numerous Chinese embassies around the world, including those in United States, United Kingdom, India, Israeli AND Philippines announcements issued Monday outlining how foreigners can apply for visas to enter China.
But the guidelines only apply to those who have been fully vaccinated using Covid-19 vaccines made in China and have the vaccination certificate to test it.
To be clear, people with valid residence permits can enter China without new visas. Those without Chinese vaccines can also apply for visas, but they will need stronger reasons or specific documents in order to meet the requirements.
Vaccine nationalism is a possibility that cannot be ruled out given the lack of further explanation.
Chong Ja Ian
Associate Professor of Political Science
Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, assessed the possible reasons for China’s move.
“Vaccine nationalism is a possibility that cannot be ruled out given the lack of further explanation,” he told CNBC in an email.
Chong also said some observers suggest that this is a way for China to use more and recognize its vaccines or get countries to approve their vaccines faster.
China has developed five vaccines and 34 countries have approved at least one Chinese vaccine, according to CNBC estimatesbased on a Covid-19 vaccine tracking site.
By comparison, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot has been approved by 72 countries, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by 74 countries.
Chinese vaccines have met with some skepticism as the information is less available compared to those produced by Western pharmaceutical companies.
Covid-19 was first reported in China, in the city of Wuhan, before spreading to the rest of the world. The coronavirus is largely under control in China now, but the country’s borders have remained largely closed to foreigners.
Entry requirements
The notification of each embassy varied in wording, but usually, foreigners from certain countries who have been fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines require fewer documents to apply for visas. They are also allowed to enter the country for more reasons although tourism is not one of them.
For example, the Chinese embassy in the UK said those who apply to enter for business purposes will no longer need to produce an invitation letter from provincial governments or trade departments. Those who do not have a Chinese vaccine will need to produce an invitation letter in order to apply, based on visa applications announced in November.
China also expanded the scope of those eligible to apply for a visa for humanitarian purposes. Those from the UK seeking to enter the country to join the family can now apply if they have taken Chinese photographs.
Without the Chinese vaccine, foreigners from the UK can only apply to enter if a family member is in critical condition and in need of care, or if they needed to arrange burial issues in China.
The country quarantine measures up to 21 days are still applied where the relevant and negative Covid tests will have to be submitted. Applicants must wait 14 days after receiving a Chinese-made vaccine before applying for a visa to enter China.
