Biden to Hold First News Conference on March 25th Voice of America

DARBY, PA. – US President Joe Biden will hold his first official press conference on March 25, after criticizing some for not putting him in front of reporters sooner for an extended question and answer session.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki announced the date in Darby, Pennsylvania, while Biden promoted his $ 1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus plan on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

Biden has had a number of brief meetings with reporters since taking office on Jan. 20, but usually only gets one or two questions before you leave.

The White House has cited Biden’s preoccupation with treating the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason he has refrained from holding an official press conference.

Republicans and some media critics have called on Biden to appear at a news conference as part of the president’s traditional role of being accountable to the public.

They have stressed that the nearly two-month deadline since January 20 is the longest period a recent new president has gone without holding an official press conference.

Biden, with an assessment of work approval in the 1950s, has had little incentive to appear long before reporters. His predecessor, Donald Trump, held more meetings with journalists than Biden, but they often did him more harm than good politically.