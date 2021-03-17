The federal government is funding research into the use of psychologists to treat mental illness. So do they work?

The federal government has announced it will pour millions of dollars into clinical trials using psychedelics like magic mushrooms and MDMA to see if they can help treat debilitating mental illness.

But why does the government give taxpayers dollars for magic mushrooms? And is there any risk in getting them, even in a proven environment?

Here’s what we know about the plan and whether psychedelics are a realistic option.

What are psychedelics?

Psychedelics or hallucinogens are a class of psychoactive substances that can change your mood, senses and even cause hallucinations.

There are many different types and some occur naturally, as in mushrooms or leaves, while others are made in laboratories.

Some of what the government is talking about testing in this case include psilocybin (better known as the magic mushroom), ketamine (which is mainly used to start and maintain anesthesia) and 3,4-methylenedioxyimemethamphetamine, also known as MDMA , molly or ecstasy.

What is this trial looking at?

The government is investing $ 15 million in grants to support Australian research led to the use of magic mushrooms, ecstasy and ketamine to fight diseases such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, addiction disorder and eating.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was vital that the government continued to seek new and better treatments for mental illness.

“Early test results in Australia and internationally are extremely encouraging,” he said.

“But more research is needed before these approaches can be used by psychiatrists outside of controlled clinical trials.

“This grant opportunity will foster local research into potentially life-saving therapies and offer hope to all those suffering from mental illness, including our veterans and emergency service personnel dealing with the devastating effects of PTSD.”

Why is the government funding these trials?

It is estimated that 4 million Australians experience a mental health disorder each year, and almost half of all Australians will be affected at some point in their lives.

Many of the standard treatments for these diseases vary greatly in how effective they are and there have not been many major pharmaceutical discoveries in the area in recent years.

At the same time, after being dismissed as dangerous party drugs, psychedelics are gaining general acceptance in the medical world as ways to treat mental illnesses such as depression and PTSD.

The idea of ​​treating mental illness with psychology has existed for some time (even centuries in some cultures), but there has been a gap in research into their potential use as a treatment for mental illness because they were declared banned substances in the years 1960.

Australia’s national medical regulator, Therapeutic Goods Administration, does not currently recognize MDMA and psilocybin as legal remedies for treating psychiatric conditions.

But that can change, depending on these test results.

Are there any risks?

A memo published by the Royal Royal and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) last year noted that there was a continuing need to gather more data.

But it is said so far, in controlled trials and when administered in therapeutic doses, psychedelic therapies demonstrated an initial high-safety, low-risk profile with limited physiological concerns.

However, he noted that MDMA can increase heart rate and blood pressure.

He also said that when misused, psychedelics can cause psychosis a medical condition in which the mind is affected and there is some loss of contact with reality.

For this reason, current evidence for psychedelic therapy generally excludes people with a personal or family history of psychosis or mania.

But there is also a risk of not exploring this in clinical trials.

A Global Drug Survey found that 6,500 out of 110,000 respondents said they were treating their own mental illness, particularly with ecstasy, magic mushrooms and LSD.

The head of the Australian arm of the survey, RMIT University, Monica Barratt, said the findings were a reminder that people were already using psychology as a DIY mental health treatment.

“As Australia awaits the advancement of clinical trials of these substances for mental health conditions, we must recognize that demand for them is growing and that demand may end up being met outside the medical environment,” Dr Barratt said.

What does existing research say?

Worldwide, there are currently approximately 100 psychedelic trials for the treatment of depression, anxiety, alcoholism, and drug use disorders, dementia, anorexia, and chronic pain.

Psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression and MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD have been designated “Progressive Therapy” by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

This means that the FDA believes that therapies can offer substantial advantages over current therapies, and have therefore accelerated their transition to prescription drugs (although it depends on the results of clinical trials).

RANZCP President John Allan said while further research was required to assess the safety and effectiveness of psychologists, preliminary studies showed positive results.

“We are seeing limited evidence, but note that psychedelic therapies may have therapeutic benefits in treating a range of mental illnesses, such as substance abuse PTSD and depression,” he said.