International Game Technology PLC announces successful prizes of $ 750,000,000 of old secured notes needed 2026 and notice of repayment of all its 6,250% notes needed 2022

LONDONR, March 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –PlC Technology International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) (“IGT“) announced today the successful award of $ 750,000,000 4.125% High Secured Notes due to 2026 (“records“).

The application is made for the entries that will be listed in the Official Euronext Dublin List and will be accepted for trading in the Euronext Dublin Global Exchange Market.

The Settlement of Notes is subject to normal market and closing conditions and is expected to take place on March 25, 2021.

IGT intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Notes and the proceeds of use under IGT’s old revolving credit facilities to repurchase 6.250% High Secured Notes due to 2022 (ISIN / CUSIP Regulations USG4863AAB47 / G4863AAB4 and Rule144A / CUSIP US460599AB91 / 460599AB91 / 460) (e “6.250% Notes Deadline 2022“) on March 26, 2022 fully with the optional redemption price for it (“redemptionRedemption is conditional on receiving IGT at least $ 750,000,000 in gross income from the sale of Notes. A conditional Redemption notice will be sent to all registered holders of 6.250% Appropriate Notes 2022.

The records have not been registered and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended “Securities Act“), and may not be offered or sold at United States without registration under the Securities Act or in accordance with an applicable exemption from such registration.

Notes are being offered and sold only (i) on United States to eligible institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (ii) abroad United States non-US persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a request for an offer to purchase, any security, nor will there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, request or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such a jurisdiction.

Neither the content of IGT nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to IGT the website is included in, or is part of this press release.

The distribution of this news notice in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. The persons in possession of this news release must inform themselves and respect any such restrictions. Any non-compliance with these restrictions may constitute a breach of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In the member states of the European Economic Area and United Kingdom, this press release (and any offer of securities mentioned here if made later) is addressed and addressed only to persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (including as forms part e United Kingdom law under the European Union Act (Withdrawal) 2018).

Communication of this press release and any related documents or materials is not being made and such documents or materials have not been approved by a person authorized for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. (to “FSMATherefore, such documents or materials are not being distributed and should not be passed on to the general public at United Kingdom. The communication of such documents or materials is excluded from the limitation of financial advances under Section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is solely directed and may be communicated to (i) persons having professional experience in investment matters, being investments professionals as defined in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (“Financial Incentive Order(ii) persons falling within Article 43 (2) of the Financial Promotion Order, or (iii) any other person for whom such documents or materials may be lawfully made under the Financial Promotion Order. Any investment or investment activity for which this news release relates only to such persons or will only engage with such persons and other persons should not rely on it.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in games. We offer fun and responsive gaming experiences for players across all regulated channels and segments, from Slot Machines and Lotteries to Sports and Digital Betting. Using a wealth of engaging content, substantial investment in innovation, player knowledge, operational expertise and advanced technology, our solutions provide unparalleled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and create value while respecting the highest standards of service, integrity and accountability. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Warning Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiariescompany“) and other matters. These statements may discuss the purposes, objectives and expectations for future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions of made by and the information currently available to such management Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “should,” “will”, “continue”, “rating”, “wait”, “forecast”, “future”, “instruction”, “aim”, “can”, “will”, “possible” , “potential,” “predict”, “project” or negative or other variations thereof.These future statements speak only of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are out If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or any of the underlying assumptions ore must prove inaccurate results, the actual may differ materially from those predicted in future statements and from past results, performance or achievement. Therefore, you should not unfairly rely on such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company’s annual Form 20-F report for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and documents others deposited from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company ‘s website at www.IGT.com. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these future statements. You need to carefully consider these other factors and risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release qualify in their entirety from this warning statement. All subsequent written or oral statements, which are attributed to International Game Technology PLC or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this warning statement.

contacts

Phil O’Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in the US /Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside the US /Canada, +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media investigations

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

