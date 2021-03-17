International
So far, the Murky Tale of Karnataka Scandal for sex CDs
Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholis’s saga claimed involvement in the sexual harassment of a job aspirant and the issuance of threats against her and her family took a new turn Wednesday when the woman’s parents filed a complaint with Belagavi police saying their daughter had been abducted from Bengaluru and now they fear for their lives. Here is a timeline of the scandal that has rocked Karnataka’s political corridors:
On March 2, several news channels in Canada showed footage of then-Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi with a woman who was allegedly a job aspirant who had been sexually harassed by the minister.
A day after the video was released, Jarkiholi was forced to resign from his position as minister and was accused of seeking sex for favors.
Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist, addressed Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and after the meeting told reporters that he was asked to approach Cubbon Park Police Station to file a complaint and register an FIR registered there. He later filed a complaint in Cubbon Park in central Bengaluru.
Kallahalli said the woman did not want to come out openly and approached him to file a complaint alleging that the minister took advantage of her by offering a job. In the complaint, Kallahalli said when a woman from a poor family approached the minister to make a short film, he had sexually exploited her by securing a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. He claimed that when the minister found out that the woman had a CD (unpleasant video), he threatened her and her family.
However, Kallahalli made a turn and withdrew the complaint a few days later.
On March 9, Jarkiholi told media people that he was innocent and that the alleged CD was 100% fake. In his 18-minute interaction with media persons, he claimed that the whole affair was a conspiracy against him. He also claimed to have been aware of the CD long before and had even informed the top command about the same. There is no truth to this CD. It’s a conspiracy and I’m innocent. In fact, I was introduced to the CD four months ago and told my brother Balachandra that I had done nothing wrong and was no more. I was even summoned by the top command seeking legal assistance. But I said I would fight it, claimed the Belgev MLA.
Jarkiholi said the whole plot was strategized around the Orion Mall and Yeshwanthpur areas of Bengaluru. He approached Prime Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Interior Minister Basavaj Bommai, urging the government to hand over the CID case as soon as possible.
On March 13, Bengaluru police registered a case of conspiracy and blackmail, among other charges, against unknown individuals based on a complaint by Jarkiholi, who resigned as water minister after a CD apparently showed him seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for a job.
In the complaint, Jarkiholi did not mention anyone’s name but accused some people of intent to extort money and slander him. He said a plot had been hatched against him over the past three months to end it politically and blackmail him. There are a lot of people involved in it. Among them, some hatched the plot, became part of the preparation of the fake CD and released it online to create political instability, Jarkiholi said in his statement.
The same day, the woman in the sex tape scandal released a video statement in Canada, saying, This message is for Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai. I do not know how and what they did with the video. My dignity has already been taken away from me everywhere. People are coming home and interrogating me. My parents tried to kill themselves twice. I also tried to kill myself three or four times, the woman said. The parents of a woman suspected of having been seen with former State Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in videos that were widely circulated this month filed a complaint with Belagavi police claiming they feared for their lives and that their daughter had been abducted. from Bengaluru.
On March 17, the woman’s parents filed a complaint with Belagavi police saying their daughter had been abducted from Bengaluru and now they fear for their lives. The father claimed his daughter had been abducted on March 2, the very day the CD was released to the public – and this was the last time they had spoken to him. She said the person in the video was not her. Someone seems to have used doppelganger our daughter. She told her mother that someone resembling her was used in the video, the father said.
A two-minute video was released by parents in which they claimed their lives were in danger. “I spoke to her last time on March 2. She said she would explain everything in detail when she met us in person instead of talking on the phone,” the woman’s mother said in the clip.
Police reserved the parents’ complaint under sections 363 (abduction), 368, 343, 346 (dealing with wrongful imprisonment) 354 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
