Alliant International University Receives WSCUC Eight-Year Accreditation Reconfirmation





SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Aliant International University has once again received an eight-year reaffirmation of accreditation from WASC College and Higher University Commission (WSCUC). The WSCUC Commission evaluates institutional effectiveness and certifies eligibility for federal funding, including federal financial assistance. The latest reaffirmation was given following an extensive institutional review, which included an assessment of areas of impact such as educational effectiveness; understanding, quality and integrity of degree programs; student success; financial sustainability; and strategic planning. “This reconfirmation of accreditation affirms the quality of an Alliant education and highlights the value of our professional internship programs and our commitment to inclusive excellence throughout our university,” he said. Andy Vaughn, President, and CEO i Alliant International University. “Alliant is proud of our strategic plan and growth and, most importantly, our ability to execute a plan that results in student success with transparency and accountability.” As part of the accreditation reaffirmation review process, Alliant received recommendations for future improvement along with praise. The Commission specifically commended the Alliant community for: Articulating a strong emphasis on professional practice, values ​​and making a positive contribution to the community

Commitment to inclusive excellence by increasing focus and resources

Implementation and execution of an 18-month strategic plan, followed by a five-year strategic plan that set the university on a positive trajectory

Improved morale through transparency, communication, achievable leadership and commitment to employee well-being

Adopt new technology to strengthen infrastructure that will increase operational effectiveness and improve student experience

Strengthened evaluation support “This process strengthens our university and serves as a reflection of the many contributions and significant impact of our Allied community,” he said. Tracy Heller, Ph.D., Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Alliant International University. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with WSCUC in our efforts to continually improve academic performance and promote the highest levels of student success for all Alliant students.” “As an Alliant community, we are proud of our strong student results and the sustainable contributions that students and graduates are making to their communities,” he said Patty Mullen, Associated Provost, Alliant International University. “We are grateful to our entire Alliant community for demonstrating their commitment and their efforts to support student success, which is an important factor in any accreditation decision.” This is the latest reaffirmation of accreditation; following various reaffirmations of program accreditation including the American Psychological Association, the Marriage Accreditation Committee, and Family Therapy Education, California The Teacher Lending Commission and the Arizona State Board of Education. More information on all Alliant accreditations can be found here. “We are extremely proud of the Alliant community for this great moment,” he said Jeff Keith, Chair, Alliant International University Board of Directors. “It strengthens Alliant’s role as a leader in vocational education and is a testament to the impact of rigorous scholarships coupled with widespread practice in the real world.” More information about Alliant WSCUC Accreditation can be found here. More information about WSCUC can be found here and more information about Alliant can be found here. circle Alliant International University Alliant is a private university accredited by the High College of WASC and the University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, EDUCATION, business management, forensic studies, and law. Alliant’s mission is to prepare students for professional service and leadership careers, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world. Alliant Vision: An Inclusive World Empowered by Aliant Alumni. More information is available at www.alliant.edu . Contact: Sky Villasenor

Alliant International University

858.635.4050

[email protected]

www.Alliant.edu SOURCE Alliant International University

