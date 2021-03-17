Over 10 million displaced by climate disasters in six months: report





Photography Photography: A single tree stands next to a water spoon on a drought-affected peg located on the outskirts of Walgett, New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2018. REUTERS / David Gray / File Photo SINGAPORE (Reuters) – An estimated 10.3 million people have been displaced by events caused by climate change such as floods and droughts in the past six months, most of them in Asia, a humanitarian organization said on Wednesday. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said about 2.3 million others were displaced by the conflict in the same period, indicating that the vast majority of internal displacements are now caused by climate change. Although the figures cover only a six-month period from September 2020 to February 2021, they highlight an accelerated global climate-related shift trend, said Helen Brunt, Asia-Pacific Migration and Resettlement Coordinator for IFRC. Things are getting worse as climate change exacerbates existing factors such as poverty, conflict and political instability, Brunt said. The compound impact makes recovery longer and more difficult: people barely have time to recover and they collided with another catastrophe. About 60% of climate displaced persons (internally displaced persons) in the last six months were in Asia, according to the IFRC report. Consulting firm McKinsey & Co has said that Asia stands out as more exposed to the risks of the physical climate than other parts of the world in the absence of adaptation and mitigation. Statistics from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC) show that an average of 22.7 million people are displaced each year. The figure includes shifts caused by geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, but the vast majority are shifted by weather-related events. Globally, 17.2 million people were displaced in 2018 and 24.9 million in 2019. Full-year figures are not yet available for 2020, but the IDMC mid-year report showed there were 9.8 million displacement due to natural disasters in half last year. More than 1 billion people are expected to face forced migration by 2050 due to conflict and environmental factors, a report from the Institute for Economics and Peace found last year. [reut.rs/3cyvw3i] Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Timothy Heritage

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos