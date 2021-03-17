Yo-Yo Ma Performance at BCC Vax Clinic Became International News / iBerkshires.com

Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs at Paterson Field House on Saturday after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the BCC clinic. Ma’s audience is people who wait for observation 15-20 minutes after they have been vaccinated.

Today at the #MyBCC vaccine clinic, people waiting in the observation area were adorned by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma! 😍😍😍 Posted by Berkshire Community College IN Saturday, March 13, 2021

PITTSFIELD, Mas. Berkshire Community College made international headlines with a video of 18-time Grammy Award-winning cello Yo-Yo Ma performing at the Paterson Field House vaccination clinic on Saturday.

After receiving his second dose of Pfizer vaccine, Ma spent the required 15-minute waiting period performing an interpretation of “Ave Maria” and Bach’s Cache Suite No. 1 Prelude.

BCC Associate Director of Marketing and Communication Jonah Sykes captured the moment and has since reached national and international news releases. She has appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” PBS, ABC, CNN, and the Washington Post, among many others.

Sykes described Ma’s performance as “transcendent”.

“This is really a sense of return for your community,” he said. “And I think that was what Yo-Yo Ma was personifying was his performance.”

On Tuesday, the Facebook post had reached more than 556,000 people, and Sykes expects that number to continue to rise, saying college analytics are “out of control” by the post’s attention.

Ma, being a part-time resident of Berkshires, thanked essential and front-line workers for their work during the pandemic by performing nine pop-up concerts with pianist Emanuel Ax across Lee and Pittsfield in the fall.

“One year ago [Ma] was doing ‘His Songs of Comfort’ and he also made his appearances for the first responses in Berkshires, “Sykes said. And it just felt like he was coming back to perform again to help us all relax and see the light at the end of the tunnel, so people were crying, “

No one knew the Tanglewood legend would perform, he explained, adding that Saturday’s second-dose clinic vaccinated about 1,300 people.

Sykes reported seeing a guest at the clinic with a large black case and assumed it was for access, as people could not easily get acquainted with the masks. He was playing music from an Alexa device to keep the nurses entertained and was asked by clinic manager Richard Hall to turn it off after Ma expressed that he would like to perform.

Sykes said he turned the music on and ran over the observation area to capture the moment that brought tears to the eyes of the witnesses.

“He just unpacked his case, grabbed the chair placed along the side of the wall and started playing,” he said. “Once he started playing, people all moved closer, every place is 6 meters away, and there are hundreds of them, and everyone got closer to everyone with their phones, some people donated money to his cause. . “

Berkshires are ranked one of the top vaccination counties in the state and Sykes reported that BCC is known for being a fast, quiet and easy clinic.

“We understood this as a science and everyone is really excited to go and become, especially in a second dose, because then you know you’re really done and you do not have to go back,” he said. ai.

“Every age group that has passed so far, they are just smiling and happy and excited to be out of the house, overwhelmed by the process and seeing themselves going through this pandemic because they have been vaccinated. And that was like the personification of that feelings of joy and liberation. “

