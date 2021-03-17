International
Yo-Yo Ma Performance at BCC Vax Clinic Became International News / iBerkshires.com
Today at the #MyBCC vaccine clinic, people waiting in the observation area were adorned by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma! 😍😍😍
Posted by Berkshire Community College IN Saturday, March 13, 2021
PITTSFIELD, Mas. Berkshire Community College made international headlines with a video of 18-time Grammy Award-winning cello Yo-Yo Ma performing at the Paterson Field House vaccination clinic on Saturday.
After receiving his second dose of Pfizer vaccine, Ma spent the required 15-minute waiting period performing an interpretation of “Ave Maria” and Bach’s Cache Suite No. 1 Prelude.
BCC Associate Director of Marketing and Communication Jonah Sykes captured the moment and has since reached national and international news releases. She has appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” PBS, ABC, CNN, and the Washington Post, among many others.
Sykes described Ma’s performance as “transcendent”.
“This is really a sense of return for your community,” he said. “And I think that was what Yo-Yo Ma was personifying was his performance.”
On Tuesday, the Facebook post had reached more than 556,000 people, and Sykes expects that number to continue to rise, saying college analytics are “out of control” by the post’s attention.
Ma, being a part-time resident of Berkshires, thanked essential and front-line workers for their work during the pandemic by performing nine pop-up concerts with pianist Emanuel Ax across Lee and Pittsfield in the fall.
“One year ago [Ma] was doing ‘His Songs of Comfort’ and he also made his appearances for the first responses in Berkshires, “Sykes said. And it just felt like he was coming back to perform again to help us all relax and see the light at the end of the tunnel, so people were crying, “
No one knew the Tanglewood legend would perform, he explained, adding that Saturday’s second-dose clinic vaccinated about 1,300 people.
Sykes reported seeing a guest at the clinic with a large black case and assumed it was for access, as people could not easily get acquainted with the masks. He was playing music from an Alexa device to keep the nurses entertained and was asked by clinic manager Richard Hall to turn it off after Ma expressed that he would like to perform.
Sykes said he turned the music on and ran over the observation area to capture the moment that brought tears to the eyes of the witnesses.
“He just unpacked his case, grabbed the chair placed along the side of the wall and started playing,” he said. “Once he started playing, people all moved closer, every place is 6 meters away, and there are hundreds of them, and everyone got closer to everyone with their phones, some people donated money to his cause. . “
Berkshires are ranked one of the top vaccination counties in the state and Sykes reported that BCC is known for being a fast, quiet and easy clinic.
“We understood this as a science and everyone is really excited to go and become, especially in a second dose, because then you know you’re really done and you do not have to go back,” he said. ai.
“Every age group that has passed so far, they are just smiling and happy and excited to be out of the house, overwhelmed by the process and seeing themselves going through this pandemic because they have been vaccinated. And that was like the personification of that feelings of joy and liberation. “
Tags: COVID-19, musicians,
More Coronavirus updates
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]