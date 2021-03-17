Frances Sarkozy faces new trial over 2012 campaign finance





However, the new trial is likely to be suspended quickly and postponed to a later date because one of the defense attorneys has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Sarkozy, 66, who was president from 2007 to 2012, is facing charges that he spent almost twice the maximum authorized amount of 22.5 million euros ($ 26.8 million) on his 2012 re-election bid, which he lost. to the socialist Francois Hollande. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of 3,750 euros ($ 4,470). He denied wrongdoing. According to the judicial investigation, Sarkozy undoubtedly benefited from the fraud that allowed him to have, during his campaign in 2012, resources much higher than those that the law was authorizing. Since 1990 and after several scandals, French law provides for a number of rules that strictly limit campaign spending. The investigating magistrate concluded that Sarkozy and his close associates decided to hold spectacular and expensive gatherings. The total cost of the campaigns reached at least 42.8m euros ($ 51m). However, the investigation did not determine whether Sarkozy had ordered the fraud himself or whether he was involved in the attempt to cover the excess costs, which included forgery of invoices. In addition to Sarkozy, 12 other people and the company in charge of organizing the rallies are facing trial on charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and collusion in illegally financing the campaign. Some during the investigation admitted their wrongdoing. In 2014, Jerome Lavrilleux, the former deputy director of the campaign, unveiled on national television a system of fake bills that allegedly allowed the conservative party, then called UMP, to pay for campaign rallies. The scandal had sparked a devastating fight between Conservative party leaders who blamed each other. Sarkozy has denied that allegedly illegal money ever funded his campaign. Speaking before the investigating judges, he asked: where is the money?, Suggesting that some in his party might have misused it. Sarkozy withdrew from active politics in 2017, but still has a lot of influence within the Conservative party, which has been renamed the Republicans. French media also report that he maintains regular contacts with centrist President Emmanuel Macron, whom he is said to be advising. Two weeks ago, Sarkozy was convicted of corruption and influential sales and sentenced to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence. Sarkozy denied wrongdoing and appealed the decision, which he called a deep injustice. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos