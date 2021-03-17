Oklahoma actor plays Kiowa boss on ‘News of the World’

Gary Tsoodle poses with Kiowa elder Dorothy WhiteHorse, who was the coach of the 10-year-old News of the World star, at the New Mexico square. (Courtesy of Lynda DeLaune)

After nearly 30 years playing indigenous characters, Gary Tsoodle finally played someone from his Kiowa Tribe.

His star could be rising after his role as boss in News of the World, starring Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel.

Tsoodle, 62, who has acted in Last of the Dogmen and Last of the Mohicans, learned he would portray the Kiowa boss shortly after arriving at the casts hotel in Sante Fe, New Mexico, in 2019.

I immediately felt honored, he recalled. I stood up a little further straight at that point. To do something like that, to be in that position, I took it like a feather in my cap.

Tsoodle, who works for the city of Anadarko, Oklahoma, has responded to calls since the 1990s. He said he appreciated the Kiowa research done by the producers of News of the World and their use of Kiowa actors.

On this particular occasion, they contacted the Kiowa tribe because the locals in the film were Kiowas, he said. So I thought it was a good positive step, you know, make Kiowas play Kiowas because I’ve been Cheyenne three times in different movies.

Although there have been some loosely based films in other nations, such as Lakotas in Dances With Wolves, Apaches in Geronimo, and Mohicans in The Last of the Mohicans, few have been specifically about the Kiowa tribe, Tsoodle said.

About is the time that Kiowa culture began to get better representation in the film industry, he said, adding that he would like to see a film where Kiowas is at the center.

They were nomads and were warriors and were knights, Tsoodle said. They did not really go as all the natives are shown in the movies, where they were wild and were beings out of control that they were.

You know, they were quite sophisticated and they had their own way of life and they lived it. I did not bother anyone if they did not bother.

In the film, Johanna is captured by Kiowa after her German family was killed in Texas. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Confederate Civil War veteran who goes from town to town reading the news about the settlers, confronts the girl and arranges to turn her into an aunt and uncle. Johanna, however, remembers nothing of her days before Kiowa, and she hesitates to “escape.”

Related story

In one scene, Johanna has a life-saving encounter with a Kiowa gang guarding her during her long journey with Kidd. Without their help, Kidd and Johanna would probably have disappeared.

The indigenous film industry will be prominent in Oklahoma this year, as the story Osage Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and the TV comedy series Muscogee Creek Reservation Dogs will be filmed in the state.

Tsoodle said his career began when he starred in the television mini-series North & South (1985-94), based on John Jakes’ novel about the Civil War and its effect on two families. In 1995, he appeared in “Last of the Dogmen in Mexico and Canada, and after that, he said, people were calling him for different things.”

And so I somehow thought I might have been in something, but I had a girl at home and I was single and raising her, Tsoodle said. I could not get up and leave.

But now with News of the World, he is ready to pick up the phone again.

Gaylord News reporter Nancy Marie Spears is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Gaylord News is a reporting project of the College of Journalism and Mass Communication of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord. Cronkite News has partnered with OUs to expand coverage of indigenous communities.