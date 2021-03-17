How many Covid cases have there been in your area? Use our tool to find out





But what about the new species? Studies have suggested that the Oxford / Astrazeneca vaccine may only be 10 percent effective against the South African species, but Professor Jonathan Van Tam said the variant is unlikely to become prevalent. The news comes as scientists have discovered that the Kent coronavirus variant is being transformed to mimic the South African variant, which could make current vaccines less effective. Wave testing in Manchester areas, including Moss Side and Fallowfield, began Feb. 9 to combat the spread of the Kent variant, after four cases were discovered by two unrelated families. Door-to-door testing will be conducted for those who cannot attend testing centers, as well as providing tests for those working in the area. There have also been 55 cases of a new origin in Liverpool which appears to be a mutation of the very early ‘A’ type of virus, which now carries E484K as well as other changes that could make it more transmissible. Beinshtë defined as a “variant under investigation”. However, Nick Loman, professor of microbial genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Birmingham, said it was unlikely that the new variants could compete with the less dangerous variant in the UK. Moreover, a new variant from the Philippines has also been identified in England for the first time since two cases were reported on 16 March. It came after the Philippines reported 33 cases of a new variant in Mar9. Public Health England said the variant contains a number of notable mutations, including the E484K spike protein found in the Manaus variant. Concerns have been raised that vaccines may not be as effective against this protein. The new structure is defined as a variant under investigation (VUI) rather than a variant of concern, such as the Manaus type. Public Health England said one of the cases was related to international travel and the other is still under investigation, but did not confirm where any were found. How did the coronavirus spread around the world? In late December 2019, Chinese authorities sent a public alarm warning that a pneumonia of unknown cause had been identified in Wuhan, central China. About 10 days later, on January 7, scientists announced that a new coronavirus was the source of the outbreak quickly adding that it then did not appear to be spreading among humans.







