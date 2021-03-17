Jaishankars problem is grim, no amount of external PR can cover the truth of India

Text size:

SJaishankar has an unenviable task. He has been given the job of giving a liberal shine to a government that cannot write liberally. More than managing foreign relations, he is here to manage foreign relations, to ensure that the NarendraModi government does not take on an international image. Now, this is much more challenging than managing the local media, mostlydarbariif not completelysarkari, with carrot hands and sticks. So you should not blame the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs if he occasionally dismisses him.

As he did last Saturday atIndia Sotconclave. He was asked about the downsizing of India by two of the leading democracy rating agencies. The US-based non-governmental organization Freedom House released a report classifying India as partially free, less than before. The Sweden-based Variety Institute for Democracy (V-Dem) has categorized India as an electoral autocracy. Jaishankar was aggressive inanswer: Hypo hypocrisy. We have a number of self-appointed guardians in the world who find it very difficult to accept that someone in India is not seeking their approval, is not willing to play the game they want to play. So they invent their rules, their parameters, pass their judgments and make it look like it’s a kind of global exercise.

Now, Jaishankar is an educated man. He must recognize the fundamental logical errors that any intelligent argument must avoid. Usually, at the top of that list isbilberry, Latin for against husband. This happens when someone replaces logical argumentation with criticism based on personal characteristics, background or other characteristics irrelevant to the argument in question. A variety ofbilberrycalled You too, Latin also for you. It draws attention from the argument by showing hypocrisy to the opponent. This is a logical error and does not prove anything simply because even hypocrites can tell the truth. When an otherwise intelligent and educated person uses this kind of argument, you know he is really short on logic and facts.

This will not discuss the Jaishankarscharge of hypocrisy. Of course, Europe or North America is no one to distribute certificates of democracy. Not only because their certificates are inextricably linked to their foreign policy and economic interests but also because their very democracy is deeply flawed. The list of autocracies that the US has spawned and supported is too long to count. In addition, Freedom House and V-Dem are not gold standards for evaluating democracy. Indeed, there is no gold standard in this area. Any quantitative measurement or categorization of democracy is inevitably a subjective exercise open to challenge. All appraisal agencies invite experts who inevitably bring their values. There is no way to have a fully objective assessment of democracy. But subjectivity is not arbitrary and values ​​are not necessarily prejudices. If long literary essays can be graded in terms of quantitative marks in an exam, the same goes for democracy.

India wants world ranking

S.Jaishankar would know that the House of Liberty and the V-Dem did not invent the categorization of democracy assessment categories to curse his government. They have been publishing annual democracy ratings for most countries of the world for quite some time. He would also know that in addition to these two, there are other estimates such as the Democracy Index byTai Economist. There is also the Press Freedom Index. In addition, there are reports from Amnesty International and the UN Rapporteur on Human Rights. He would surely know that late India has steadily dropped in every assessment of democracy and has been heavily sued in human rights reports. These reports have accidentally given a number and a name to what anyone who knows anything about India knows.

Undoubtedly, each of these assessments is from a Western liberal understanding of what a democracy is. However, this would push allegiance too far to suggest that they are all in a grand conspiracy against India. It was rich with Jaishankar to assert that India was not seeking approval from the West. The facts suggest otherwise. Deputy Prime Minister before Narendra Modihas heldliesoutside India to promote his image. No head of government was as eager to please an American president as was Modi for DonaldTrump. No government has done such a song and dance about a Routine Ease of Doing Business Index as it did, a ranking that fell into controversy. Indian government officials have never provided International Monetary Fund (IMF) data on India statistics as under this government. No one in the world has tried to claim a high credit score for the severity of the blocking index as government enthusiasts did. Since gaining Independence from colonial rule, no Indian government has been as eager in its need for Western certifications as this.

Facts, not gossip

The only honest and intelligent way to question such assessments would be to counteract the facts. Jaishankar had only one fact to offer: that in India, everyone, including possible parties, accepts the election results. But he forgot that the main target of this much-needed coup was Trump who was recommended to the American electorate by Modi himself. In addition, this fact only proves the fairness of the counting and, at best, of the electoral process. He does not oppose widespread concern about the deteriorating state of civil liberties, the capture of democratic institutions, the erosion of media freedom, the judiciary and other guards, the attack on political opponents and the criminalization of dissent in present-day India. In fact, the whole point of calling for Indian electoral autocracy is this: elections take place more or less fairly, but the country is undemocratic between two elections. Inadvertently, Jaishankar has accepted this point.

The only other option would be to find an alternative way of measuring democracy. A newsreportsays the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could support an independent Indian think tank to make an alternative global assessment of democracies. At all other times, this should have been welcomed as an example of the kind of intellectual ambition that non-Western democracies should show. In today’s context, it is more likely to be another version of Colonel GaddafiGreen bookwho tried to challenge the hegemony of Western political philosophy through a few verbs.

Mr. Jaishankars the attempt to clothe the present state of Indian democracy is grim: The Emperor is naked. And no amount of words can wear it.

Yogendra Yadav is the National President of Swaraj India. The images are personal.

