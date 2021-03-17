Vaccine passports represent an ethical set for Biden administration

We need leadership from the federal government, said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers, noting that rapid and uncontrolled deployment could result in a system of systems not talking to each other.

The White House says the government should not issue credentials or keep records. But discussions have been held with technology firms on how a passport system might work, asking for details on whether pharmacies and other institutions can provide the necessary data. The Department of Health and Human Services has also requested information from 25 federal agencies on passports, including whether they would encourage their employees to use them, say sources familiar with the conversations. The HHS National Health Technology Office declined to comment.

The right way is that it should be private, data should be secure, access should be free, it should be available digitally and on paper, and in many languages, and it should be open source , White House Covid-19 councilor Andy Slavitt said Monday.

Passports have been discussed since the beginning of the pandemic, when antibody tests and associated applications were being touted as a means of reopening the economy. But businesses are reviving the pace with rising vaccinations and travel acquisitions: A coalition of aviation and travel groups this month called for a federal standard, saying passports would not only speed up a recovery, but expand testing and vaccinations by limiting the spread of the disease.

There is a role for the U.S. government in setting standards, particularly to ensure that credentials are interoperable or speak to other systems efficiently across borders, said Tori Barnes, executive vice president of public affairs and policy at the Travel Association. USA.

However, there are legal and ethical questions as to whether passports can widen inequalities that have already become a troubling sign of the pandemic.

Public health experts and bioethicists say digital credentials can discriminate against disadvantaged populations. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, argues that using smartphone-based verification to access public places would create a two-tier system that prevents people who cannot work, buy or attend school because do not have a cell phone or access to testing.

Beyond ethical considerations is the particular issue of whether the fragile infrastructure of American health technology can withstand a barrage of new applications eavesdropping on vaccine data.

Data containing immunization records vary in quality from state to state and may not be able to address an increase in real-time questions about vaccination status, said Deanne Kasim, executive director at Change Healthcare, which is part of a consortium including Microsoft and Salesforce working on standards and technology for passports. Her company argues for an “easier set-up” and merger with pharmacies, which have more powerful record-keeping systems.

There are also privacy considerations. Asking people to store test and vaccination results in digital format may expose them to the type of data breaches that have spread during the pandemic. We wanted the data to stay on patients’ phones as opposed to a database where individuals could check the data, Kasim said.

Efforts to create passports can also encounter legal hurdles, said Rebecca Coyle, executive director of the American Immunization Registry Association. Privacy laws restrict the type of data that some registries may share. Technical interests have asked the national HHS health technology coordinator to issue national guidelines so that different solutions return the same information, Coyle said.

Some states are looking to step up to the plateau and fix the still-newborn field, Kasim said. Some legislatures, for example, have introduced bills to prevent discrimination against people with religious disabilities or health conditions that may prevent them from being immunized.

The passport debate is also involving Europe, where governments are trying to reconcile the promise of free movement with privacy concerns. The European Union is studying a “green digital certificate” this could allow the 27 member states to reopen their travels and slow down the spread of the virus.

A group from the World Health Organization is warning that close privacy and protection against discrimination are a must. Immunity certification, even where it is available and reliable, should never be used as the primary strategy for mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, she concluded.

Erin Banco contributed to the reporting.