International
Zoo chimps interact with each other through daily zoom calls
Magnification calls are the new norm for business meetings, birthday parties, graduation day, educational classes and hundreds of other things. As much as we may be tired of them, these chimpanzees at two Czech zoos have started to love their new friendship directly online.
Since the coronavirus-caused pandemic put almost every country in the world under blockade, zoo animals lost interaction with visitors. To compensate for that, chimpanzees in Safari Park Dvur Kralove and bodies at a zoo in Brno which is 150 km away from the former, interact with each other and watch each other’s daily lives on giant screens.
Read also: Bored of Long Magnification Meetings? Here is a smart hack to get out one!
Since they have no secrets to spreading the sex life of their best friend (sorry, Shweta), no one should worry about the silence of the microphone and since the project was created, there has been a growing interest in the life of distant cousins.
“At first they approached the screen with protective or threatening gestures, there was interaction,” said Gabriela Linhartova, ape keeper in Dvur Kralove.
She added, “Since then it has shifted to ‘I’m in the movies’ or ‘I’m watching TV’ mode. When they see some tense situations, it lifts them off the couch, like us when watching a live sports event.”
Read also:The woman tries to kiss the man not realizing she is in a call for magnification!
Chimpanzees also behave like human beings in other ways – catching snacks like nuts to chew on while looking at each other.
Video conferences are broadcast on the safari park website and run daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will continue until the end of March, after which the gardeners will decide whether to continue the project or not.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]