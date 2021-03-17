Zoo chimps interact with each other through daily zoom calls

Magnification calls are the new norm for business meetings, birthday parties, graduation day, educational classes and hundreds of other things. As much as we may be tired of them, these chimpanzees at two Czech zoos have started to love their new friendship directly online.

Since the coronavirus-caused pandemic put almost every country in the world under blockade, zoo animals lost interaction with visitors. To compensate for that, chimpanzees in Safari Park Dvur Kralove and bodies at a zoo in Brno which is 150 km away from the former, interact with each other and watch each other’s daily lives on giant screens.

Read also: Bored of Long Magnification Meetings? Here is a smart hack to get out one!



Reuters

Since they have no secrets to spreading the sex life of their best friend (sorry, Shweta), no one should worry about the silence of the microphone and since the project was created, there has been a growing interest in the life of distant cousins.

“At first they approached the screen with protective or threatening gestures, there was interaction,” said Gabriela Linhartova, ape keeper in Dvur Kralove.

She added, “Since then it has shifted to ‘I’m in the movies’ or ‘I’m watching TV’ mode. When they see some tense situations, it lifts them off the couch, like us when watching a live sports event.”

Read also:The woman tries to kiss the man not realizing she is in a call for magnification!

Reuters

Chimpanzees also behave like human beings in other ways – catching snacks like nuts to chew on while looking at each other.

Reuters

Video conferences are broadcast on the safari park website and run daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will continue until the end of March, after which the gardeners will decide whether to continue the project or not.