Mizoram MP by order of MHA

New Delhi: A member of parliament from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of the BJP, has urged the Narendra Modi government not to deport Burmese refugees fleeing to the Northeast. He said sending Myanmar refugees back would not go well with the people of Mizoram.

We have never said that the Indian government should offer them citizenship or full employment. “The only thing we want is for the Center to allow these refugees to stay until their country returns to normal,” Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena told ThePrint on Wednesday.

Mizoram shares a 510 km border with Myanmar, and the state is getting ready for refugees because of the riots that prevailed in the neighboring country after that Military coup last month.

Vanlalvena had told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that nearly 300 refugees had passed while urging the Center to consider their plight. More than 300 Myanmar nationals have crossed the border, including 150 police personnel who favored pro-democracy protesters, the MP said.

Speaking to ThePrint on Wednesday, he said: Refugees are not running away from their will. The government cannot be insensitive to their plight. “

He added: So many people including NGOs are coming to help refugees and provide them with food, shelter and assistance. There are children and young women. “There is no way we can turn them that way. They are family.”

The MP also said that most of Myanmar share ethnic ties with the people of Mizoram.

They are our brothers and sisters. They belong to the Chin ethnic group and are affiliated with the dominant Mizot there, he said. We are the same hilly people, consisting of the tribes of Lai, Tedim-Zomi, Lusei, Natu and Hualngo. Most of us are related to them, we follow the same religion, so how can we turn our backs on them?

The center calls for eviction

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has, sent a letter in the four border states of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam Rifles, asking them to identify Myanmar nationals fleeing the coup and deport them.

This, as Mizoram Prime Minister Zoramthanga had sure refugees that they would be provided with food and shelter.

In the March 10 letter, the MHA reiterated that state governments have no authority to grant refugee status to any foreigner and that India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and its Protocol of the Year. 1967.

Vanlalvena told ThePrint that he would speak with Interior Minister Amit Shah about the issue. I tried to meet him recently, but because of the West Bengal election, he was packed with a busy schedule, the MP said. The CM also spoke with Amit Shah about this, but then the MHA letter was sent to deport the refugees. This will not be understood by the people of Mizo. “

According to Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP), anactivist group, at least 202 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar since Tuesday. Nearly 20 were killed on Monday, 71 on Sunday and two on Tuesday, the group claimed.

As of March 16, a total of 2,181 people have been arrested, charged or convicted in connection with the February 1 military coup attempt, the AAPP said in a statement issued Tuesday.

