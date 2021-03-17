International
Mizoram MP by order of MHA
Text size:
New Delhi: A member of parliament from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of the BJP, has urged the Narendra Modi government not to deport Burmese refugees fleeing to the Northeast. He said sending Myanmar refugees back would not go well with the people of Mizoram.
We have never said that the Indian government should offer them citizenship or full employment. “The only thing we want is for the Center to allow these refugees to stay until their country returns to normal,” Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena told ThePrint on Wednesday.
Mizoram shares a 510 km border with Myanmar, and the state is getting ready for refugees because of the riots that prevailed in the neighboring country after that Military coup last month.
Vanlalvena had told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that nearly 300 refugees had passed while urging the Center to consider their plight. More than 300 Myanmar nationals have crossed the border, including 150 police personnel who favored pro-democracy protesters, the MP said.
Speaking to ThePrint on Wednesday, he said: Refugees are not running away from their will. The government cannot be insensitive to their plight. “
He added: So many people including NGOs are coming to help refugees and provide them with food, shelter and assistance. There are children and young women. “There is no way we can turn them that way. They are family.”
The MP also said that most of Myanmar share ethnic ties with the people of Mizoram.
They are our brothers and sisters. They belong to the Chin ethnic group and are affiliated with the dominant Mizot there, he said. We are the same hilly people, consisting of the tribes of Lai, Tedim-Zomi, Lusei, Natu and Hualngo. Most of us are related to them, we follow the same religion, so how can we turn our backs on them?
The center calls for eviction
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has, sent a letter in the four border states of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam Rifles, asking them to identify Myanmar nationals fleeing the coup and deport them.
This, as Mizoram Prime Minister Zoramthanga had sure refugees that they would be provided with food and shelter.
In the March 10 letter, the MHA reiterated that state governments have no authority to grant refugee status to any foreigner and that India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and its Protocol of the Year. 1967.
Vanlalvena told ThePrint that he would speak with Interior Minister Amit Shah about the issue. I tried to meet him recently, but because of the West Bengal election, he was packed with a busy schedule, the MP said. The CM also spoke with Amit Shah about this, but then the MHA letter was sent to deport the refugees. This will not be understood by the people of Mizo. “
According to Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP), anactivist group, at least 202 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar since Tuesday. Nearly 20 were killed on Monday, 71 on Sunday and two on Tuesday, the group claimed.
As of March 16, a total of 2,181 people have been arrested, charged or convicted in connection with the February 1 military coup attempt, the AAPP said in a statement issued Tuesday.
(Edited by Arun Prashanth)
Read also:UN Security Council condemns violence against peaceful protesters in Myanmar, calls for coup overthrow
Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis & How can you fix it
India needs free, honest, non-linear and even more questionable journalism as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving it a raw spectacle at first.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. Supporting journalism of this quality needs smart people and thinkers like you to pay for it. Whether you live in India or overseas, you can do it here.
Support Our Journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit