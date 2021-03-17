The network’s evening news ratings fall a year after the start of the closures – Deadline





A year after the Covid-19 shutdown began, evening news on the network dropped to levels resembling pre-pandemic habits. Look for World News Tonight with David Muir, NBC Night News with Lester Holt AND CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell was down for the week of March 8 compared to the same period a year ago, according to Nielsen. For the week, World News Tonight has 8.86 million viewers, NBC Night News had 7.29 million and CBS Evening News had 5.34 million. For the same period a year ago, World News Tonight on average 9.92 million, NBC Night News was at 8.46 million and CBS Evening News posted 6.07 million. These are respectively a decrease of 11%, 14% and 12%. Last week, all networks marked an anniversary of the closure of Covid-19, which led to mass closures, a tough economy and widespread house arrest orders. These extraordinary 2020 news cycles also caused a resurgence in evening news ratings. Nightly news editions often rank at the top of each network’s most popular shows, or, as has been the case World News Tonight, No. 1 across television. The numbers were also ruled out as networks rebroadcast news or scheduled additional live broadcasts. Similar story Charlotte Bennett, former assistant to Andrew Cuomo, describes alleged sexual harassment in an interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell The year-on-year comparison is just one week from 2020 and is extremely extraordinary: Not only did the emerging national emergency occur, but so did the Democratic primary. But it is not at all surprising that there will be a drop in this point. In the 25-54 demonstration last week, World News Tonight on average 1.7 million, compared to 2.09 million a year ago; NBC Night News posted 1.35 million vs. 1.93 million, and CBS Evening News had 939,000 versus 1.19 million. Andrew Tyndall, analyst for The Tyndall Report, says the overall national news audience grows by about 10% on the heaviest news days. He emails that “abandonment year after year for the past week compared to the same week in 2020 is a function for 2020 to be so heavy than 2021 to be so easy”. He said he predicts a drop in news audience this spring and summer as “pandemic headlines become less serious” and fewer people are staying inside their homes as public health mandates are relaxed and vaccinations allow a return to habit. regular. There is also the absence of Donald Trump from the news cycle, which clashed estimates and the simple fact that day-saving time has usually seen a drop in evening news viewing. Another comparison is the same week in 2019, which was much quieter than the sensational week of 2020. Two years ago, World News Tonight posted 8.64 million viewers, compared to 8.18 million viewers Night News and 6.11 million for CBS Evening News, then anchored by Jeff Glor. All the networks have trumpeted what they see as bright spots: World News Tonight has been ranked at the top of the news for the past 50 weeks in total viewers and major demographics, including 25-54 and 18-49. NBC has reported additional digital ratings, including an average of 1 million views on YouTube for full episodes of Night News and the average viewer watching for almost 13 minutes. CBS Evening News was the main television network broadcast last week to viewers total Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Wednesday and Friday to adults 25-54. The comparisons of the coming weeks, however, may confirm the expectations: The evening news ratings are back on the ground.







