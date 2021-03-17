St. Patrick’s Day Feast: Here are the virtual events and performances that take place today

The latest St. Patrick’s Day events held as part of this year’s six-day festival are starting today.

The festival celebrations are the second to take place in pandemics and this year the events have shifted online.

While fifth-level restrictions remain in place, people both inside and outside can enjoy online events, including virtual tours and parades.

Meanwhile, nearly 700 global landmarks will go green to mark the day, with a record 66 sites included in this year’s Global Greenery event.

The largest fountain in the world, The Palm Fountain in Dubai; Cairo Tower in Egypt; and Bled Castle in Slovenia are among the newcomers to this year’s list.

Closer to home, the organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival here announced that a new light show is set to take place this evening.

Karen Walshe, Artistic Director with the St. Patrick’s Festival, explained to Newstalk Breakfast what people can expect from the event.

“This is the last day of our six-day festival, so we are finishing today but we have kept the best until the last,” she said.

“We are curating today show from 9.30am to midnight tonight.

“We really have the essence of the parades and all the morning celebrations in our shows.”

Tumblecircus made a show at 10 a.m. as President Michael D Higgins addressed the nation shortly afterwards.

In a speech issued earlier today, the President said that this year, “we are reminded of our common vulnerability, our interdependence, the need for an understanding that can cross borders.”

He added: “In the message we have received from COVID, there is certainly an undeniable reflection that we all, and together, come out of the fog not only of the pandemic but of all the hubris, arrogance, vanities of right-taking. to dominate, to impose, to exclude; life strategies that have left us with such a legacy of lost community and a planet at risk. “

Ms. Walshe described the preparations that have been made to create a festival spirit practically today.

Bands that would normally play in parades across the country have been filmed in areas across the country, and these virtual shows will be shown from 12 noon onwards.

There will also be a concrete performance from Sword Castle, followed by an afternoon of sailors dancing, ‘cil in your bladder’ and performances by traditional Irish bands.

“Then we will have a really special night planned for everyone tonight and this will hopefully make it easier for everyone to stay as well,” Ms. Walshe said.

A “fantastic” one-hour show of lighting installations, music shows and comedy will be broadcast from 6.30pm tonight.

The rest of the evening will bring St. Patrick’s Day Feast ‘barrg’, which is the “embrace we are bringing to the nation” full of traditional performers from 20:00, she added.

This will be followed by the Light Orchestra, which was kept wrapped up until this morning.

“It’s a spectacular drone show we filmed in recent weeks in Dublin,” Ms Walshe said.

“There are 500 drones performing a dance, like a beautiful ballet in the sky and Picture This have done the result with Emear Noone and the RT Orchestra, so you will have to tune in to this.”

The pop Soul sensation will also perform tonight, which will round off tonight.

You can find more information on the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and view performances and events here.

Main image: GPO in Dublin last night showing a lightweight display for Solas: Awakening Ireland. Photo: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie