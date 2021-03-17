Love Island star Yewande Biala urges minority people to be hit





L Island star Yewande Biala has urged young people and those of ethnic minority backgrounds to take the Covid-19 blow. The science graduate, who has worked on vaccine development, appeared in a video talking to healthcare professionals Professors Kevin Fenton and Dr. Emeka Okorocha about issues related to the vaccine and its distribution. Biala, who competed in the 2019 ITV reality show series, said there was plenty of scientific information to dispel false rumors, but that misinformation was a symptom and not necessarily the cause of hesitation among the public. The troika addressed common questions posed by the black, Asian and minority ethnic communities (BAME), including strict UK approval measures, and addressed false information circulating on social media. READ MORE Biala said: As someone who has worked with vaccines before, I feel I have a responsibility to help increase trust and confidence in communities where there has been a low use. It was important for me to hopefully educate people on the importance of vaccines and in particular the Covid-19 vaccine, helping to answer some questions they may have. Among adults aged 16 to 29, 17% reported reluctance to vaccine, compared with 1% of adults aged 80 and over, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. The data also showed less than half (49%) of black or black British adults said they were likely to have the vaccine. Coronavirus Mon 14 December 2020 / Teli PA Covid-19 vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Effective vaccines will not only protect people from the coronavirus, they will save thousands of lives and we want every qualified person to benefit from a free vaccine, regardless of their affiliation.” ethnic or religious. The government and the NHS are working hard to encourage people in all communities to come forward and accept the offer of a hit when it comes, and it is good that Yewande supports these efforts to increase vaccination among young people and those from ethnic groups. of minorities. The vaccination program will continue to expand over the coming weeks and we remain on track to meet our target of providing the vaccine to all adults by the end of July. Professor Fenton, Regional Director of Public Health in England, said: The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a devastating year that has affected every corner of our lives and the consequences have been deeply felt in Black Asia and the ethnic minority communities who have been affected. disproportionately from the virus. The reasons for health inequalities due to Covid-19 are complex but relate to demographic, health, geographical and socio-economic factors, such as where you live or the profession you are in. The important thing is that we all benefit from vaccination, in order to protect ourselves while being relieved of the blockage and reappearing in society.

