



B former oris chief adviser Johnsons Dominic Cummings has said the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic were kept away from Whitehall bureaucracy, similar to a smashing of the EU bureaucracy and bureaucracy. In his first public appearance since leaving number 10 last year amid the aftermath of a fierce internal power struggle, Mr Cummings gave the Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC)’s debacle assessment of the PPE. Giving evidence to the Municipal Science and Technology Committee, he said the vaccination program had only been a success because it was taken over by civil servants and given a newly created workforce. As the country emerges from the stalemate, there needs to be an urgent, very, very difficult look … at what went wrong and why As the country emerges from the stalemate, there needs to be an urgent, very, very difficult look out of this building (Parliament) of what went wrong and why in 2020, he said. READ MORE One of the most obvious lessons of this is the tremendous value of potentially correcting the right things of science and technology (and) the disaster that can come if you do not understand it properly. Mr Cummings, a senior Civil Service critic, said that when the pandemic hit the UK last year, there was no single entity capable of making scale and pace decisions when it came to funding science. He said one of the key lessons to emerge from the crisis was the need to go to extremes to try to de-bureaucratize the normal system. We need to reach people in the far corners of the science world and talk to them about what is really valuable In February, March, April last year there was no entity in the British state, zero entities, including the Prime Minister himself, who could make quick decisions on science funding minus the terrible EU procurement laws, state aid, etc. etc., he said. No entity in the British state that could function on a scale and pace and that was definitely catastrophic. He said that when it came to the vaccination program, he and the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance had encouraged Mr. Johnson to create a dedicated task force. In the spring of 2020 you had a situation where the Department of Health was just a tobacco destroyer in terms of procurement and PPE and all that. You have had serious problems with the funding bureaucracy for therapists. We also had the EU proposal which seemed like an absolutely guaranteed program to fail a debacle. So Patrick Vallance, the Cabinet Secretary, me and a few others said Obviously we need to remove this from the Department of Health, obviously we need to create a special force and obviously we need to empower that task force directly with the authority of The Prime Minister. Dominic Cummings leaving 10 Downing Street (Yui Mok / PA) / Teli PA Mr Cummings said the pandemic had highlighted the need for an independent agency to fund innovative research which he had worked on before being removed from number 10. According to government plans, the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) will have a budget of 800m to invest in high-risk, high-reward projects. Mr Cummings said if it was a success it would need extreme freedom to act, removing all the awful bureaucracy around Whitehall procurement and Treasury rules. We need to get people to the ends of the science world and talk to them about what is really valuable, he said.

