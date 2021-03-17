Blinken criticizes North Korea for Human Rights Debut in Asia





Photography: Lee Jin-man / AFP / Getty Images Photography: Lee Jin-man / AFP / Getty Images US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized North Korea for massive human rights abuses at the start of a visit to Seoul, bringing up a topic commonly encountered by Pyongyang with a scathing rebuke and noting a change of tone from the administration. President Donald Trump. Comments on Wednesday, during Blinken’s first trip abroad since taking over as President Joe Biden’s senior envoy, come as the US adjusts its strategy towards Pyongyang and seeks to ease ties with its longtime ally Korea. South. “The regime in North Korea continues to commit systematic and widespread abuses against its own people,” Blinken said ahead of a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. The Biden administration is recalibrating U.S. policies toward Pyongyang after Trump’s three previous summits with leader Kim Jong Un failed to produce tangible denuclearization and largely avoided touching on North Korea’s human rights record, considered by the State Department to be the worst in the world. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has largely avoided mentioning human rights abuses in relation to his northern neighbor, a topic that could undermine his rapprochement policy. The Moon government has pledged to make efforts to improve the human rights situation, but it wants to do so by improving ties with Kim first, rather than putting pressure on Pyongyang on the international stage. North Korea has stepped up its use of forced labor by prison camps to extract coal for export so it can secure money for its nuclear weapons program in defiance of United Nations sanctions, according to a report last month by the Citizens’ Alliance for Human Rights of North Korea, a Seoul-based group that participated in United Nations reviews of North Korea’s rights. Estimates of the total number of inmates and detainees in prison and the detention system ranged between 80,000 and 120,000, according to the U.S. State Department, which said “conditions were difficult and life-threatening due to lack of food,” gross overcrowding, physical abuse “. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for talks with their counterparts, seeking better relations after Trump demanded a fivefold increase from Seoul in the money it spends helping U.S. military personnel. Before arriving in Seoul, the pair placed a sign to China that the Biden administration intends to take a tough stance on Beijing. “China uses coercion and aggression to systematically undermine autonomy in Hong Kong, to destroy democracy in Taiwan, to abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and to make maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” he said. Blinken in Tokyo on Tuesday, in the first step of the trip. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos