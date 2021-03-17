In late November, while most Americans were busy planning vacation meetings, Haig Haroutunian was dealing with more pressing issues.

After seeing news footage of war-torn troops of young Armenian soldiers, licensed physical therapist and Bouv College of Health Sciences immediately left Boston to stay with relatives in his native country to help heal of the emotional and physical wounds of his compatriots.

I wanted to do something to help, he says.

Armenia is the size of Maryland and has produced people known as reality TV star Kim Kardashian and tennis champion Andre Agassi. It is the smallest of the former Soviet republics, surrounded by Georgia to the north, Azerbaijan to the east, Turkey to the west, and Iran to the south.

Armenia has clashed with Azerbaijan for decades over ownership of Nago-Karabakh, a mountainous region controlled by ethnic Armenian factions but within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders. Several ceasefire efforts have come and gone over the years.

Today Nago-Karabakh is a reminder of the importance of autonomy, sovereignty and statehood, he explains Julie Garey, Assistant Professor of Political Science Teaching who specializes in international relations, U.S. foreign policy, and national security.

The region was declared autonomous after the First World War, but being an autonomous region does not carry the same weight as being a state.

Thousands of lives have been lost in the territorial dispute and many thousands more have been permanently altered by devastating damage. Shortly after touching the Armenian capital of Yerevan in late November, the Haroutunian began the tumultuous process of ascending where surgeons were leaving after fixing the broken bodies of soldiers. What he saw was no ordinary injury.

There were small shrapnel wounds caused by the explosives thrown by the drones, Haroutunian says.

Trauma from small metal fragments is often worse than a bullet because once the projectile enters the body, it either comes out or shifts, and can generally be removed, he explains.

But if we were to talk about pieces that could be half a centimeter in size and placed in dark places, many times they could not be removed and they stay in the body, threatening the surrounding organs.

Azerbaijanis increase air use of armed drones provide air power at a fraction of the cost of a traditional air force, according to tidings reports. The situation in Nago-Karabak also highlighted how drones can suddenly shift a long conflict and leave ground forces highly exposed.

Soldiers were being selected by drones, says Haroutunian.

Injuries to nerve endings cause significant pain or numbness, affecting limb function.

Many people were walking around with what is called decline, Haroutunian explains. If the bumps hit a nerve in the leg, then some of the muscles that help with walking simply stop working, and people walk around either with a limp, or look for crutches or a wheelchair.

The Haroutunian was never in danger, working mostly at a distance from the fighting in an old Soviet rehabilitation center. It’s not a fun place to be by any means, he says.

The 160-bed structure, run by the government, was left out of the commission years ago, but is now functioning again due to an overwhelming volume of patients. The pandemic has further strained Armenia’s healthcare system, adding to the crisis.

Not only did he help the wounded heal from bone fractures, nerve damage, dismembered tissues and amputated limbs, but Haroutunian also helped repair deep, third-degree burns caused by white phosphorus. The chemical is held by the military worldwide and is legally used in combat as a smoker during the day and as an incendiary to ignite an area at night. Illegally used against civilians.





The 2018 Bouv graduate provided practical therapy, educating patients about their injuries, the importance of home exercise programs, and the dangers of sitting. But he was also there to provide compassion and empathy, the soft skills that often determine patients ’chances of recovering from war wounds.

The soldiers really appreciated seeing someone from [United] States take time off from work and come for a few weeks to help them, he says. That was great for many of them.

Patient trust is integral to a successful patient-therapist relationship, he explains Eric Folmar, head of the associate department and associate professor of the clinic in the Department of Physical Therapy in the Northeast. Empathy and compassion are at the core of the trust building process.

Physical therapists are by nature drawn to helping others, says Haroutunian, with sympathetic and gentle innate characteristics. It is a distinctive component of the Bouvs services learning program, which encourages engagement with the community.

Students have multiple opportunities to work with patients in a variety of environments across the curriculum, Folmar says. They are also encouraged to embrace the many facets of physical therapy to allow them to find the practice of the specialty they are truly passionate about.

The Haroutunian, who was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, spent a semester volunteering at the Madison Park Village apartment complex near the Boston campus, helping the elderly with therapeutic exercises.

He has been back in Boston since late December. After three weeks abroad he was happy to return to his full-time job as a home care physical therapist, working with patients in the area. But I will never, ever forget those soldiers at home, he says.

