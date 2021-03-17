International
This Bouv graduate is helping his war-torn country, Armenia, recover with physical therapy
In late November, while most Americans were busy planning vacation meetings, Haig Haroutunian was dealing with more pressing issues.
After seeing news footage of war-torn troops of young Armenian soldiers, licensed physical therapist and Bouv College of Health Sciences immediately left Boston to stay with relatives in his native country to help heal of the emotional and physical wounds of his compatriots.
I wanted to do something to help, he says.
Armenia is the size of Maryland and has produced people known as reality TV star Kim Kardashian and tennis champion Andre Agassi. It is the smallest of the former Soviet republics, surrounded by Georgia to the north, Azerbaijan to the east, Turkey to the west, and Iran to the south.
Armenia has clashed with Azerbaijan for decades over ownership of Nago-Karabakh, a mountainous region controlled by ethnic Armenian factions but within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders. Several ceasefire efforts have come and gone over the years.
Today Nago-Karabakh is a reminder of the importance of autonomy, sovereignty and statehood, he explains Julie Garey, Assistant Professor of Political Science Teaching who specializes in international relations, U.S. foreign policy, and national security.
The region was declared autonomous after the First World War, but being an autonomous region does not carry the same weight as being a state.
Thousands of lives have been lost in the territorial dispute and many thousands more have been permanently altered by devastating damage. Shortly after touching the Armenian capital of Yerevan in late November, the Haroutunian began the tumultuous process of ascending where surgeons were leaving after fixing the broken bodies of soldiers. What he saw was no ordinary injury.
There were small shrapnel wounds caused by the explosives thrown by the drones, Haroutunian says.
Trauma from small metal fragments is often worse than a bullet because once the projectile enters the body, it either comes out or shifts, and can generally be removed, he explains.
But if we were to talk about pieces that could be half a centimeter in size and placed in dark places, many times they could not be removed and they stay in the body, threatening the surrounding organs.
Azerbaijanis increase air use of armed drones provide air power at a fraction of the cost of a traditional air force, according to tidings reports. The situation in Nago-Karabak also highlighted how drones can suddenly shift a long conflict and leave ground forces highly exposed.
Soldiers were being selected by drones, says Haroutunian.
Injuries to nerve endings cause significant pain or numbness, affecting limb function.
Many people were walking around with what is called decline, Haroutunian explains. If the bumps hit a nerve in the leg, then some of the muscles that help with walking simply stop working, and people walk around either with a limp, or look for crutches or a wheelchair.
The Haroutunian was never in danger, working mostly at a distance from the fighting in an old Soviet rehabilitation center. It’s not a fun place to be by any means, he says.
The 160-bed structure, run by the government, was left out of the commission years ago, but is now functioning again due to an overwhelming volume of patients. The pandemic has further strained Armenia’s healthcare system, adding to the crisis.
Not only did he help the wounded heal from bone fractures, nerve damage, dismembered tissues and amputated limbs, but Haroutunian also helped repair deep, third-degree burns caused by white phosphorus. The chemical is held by the military worldwide and is legally used in combat as a smoker during the day and as an incendiary to ignite an area at night. Illegally used against civilians.
The 2018 Bouv graduate provided practical therapy, educating patients about their injuries, the importance of home exercise programs, and the dangers of sitting. But he was also there to provide compassion and empathy, the soft skills that often determine patients ’chances of recovering from war wounds.
The soldiers really appreciated seeing someone from [United] States take time off from work and come for a few weeks to help them, he says. That was great for many of them.
Patient trust is integral to a successful patient-therapist relationship, he explains Eric Folmar, head of the associate department and associate professor of the clinic in the Department of Physical Therapy in the Northeast. Empathy and compassion are at the core of the trust building process.
Physical therapists are by nature drawn to helping others, says Haroutunian, with sympathetic and gentle innate characteristics. It is a distinctive component of the Bouvs services learning program, which encourages engagement with the community.
Students have multiple opportunities to work with patients in a variety of environments across the curriculum, Folmar says. They are also encouraged to embrace the many facets of physical therapy to allow them to find the practice of the specialty they are truly passionate about.
The Haroutunian, who was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, spent a semester volunteering at the Madison Park Village apartment complex near the Boston campus, helping the elderly with therapeutic exercises.
He has been back in Boston since late December. After three weeks abroad he was happy to return to his full-time job as a home care physical therapist, working with patients in the area. But I will never, ever forget those soldiers at home, he says.
For questions in the media, please contact [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]