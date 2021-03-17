Chimps from two Czech zoos are magnifying each other





We humans may be tired of video calling, Magnifying birthdays and broadcast shows, but chimps at two Czech zoos have just started enjoying their new connection directly to the internet. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under Covid-19 restrictions, chimpanzees at the Dvur Kralove Safari Park and bodies at a Brno Zoo, 93 miles away, can now watch one’s daily life -the other on the giant screens. There is no silence button misfortune as the sound is off, but there has already been plenty of interest in what distant cousins ​​are preparing since the project started last week. “At first they approached the screen with protective or threatening gestures, there was interaction,” said Gabriela Linhartova, a monkey keeper in Dvur Kralove, 84 miles east of Prague. A chimpanzee stands in front of a giant screen inside its enclosure at the Dvur Kralove Safari Park. DAVID W CERNY / REUTERS “It has since shifted to ‘I’m in the movies’ or ‘I’m watching TV’ mode. When they see some tense situations, it lifts them off the couch, like us when we watch a live sporting event.” Chimpanzees have also adopted other human behaviors such as catching goods like nuts to chew while watching the action. Video conferencing, also broadcast on the safari park website, will run daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., until the end of March, when holders will assess whether to continue.

