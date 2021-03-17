LONDONR The UK has changed its defense policy which could enable it to use nuclear weapons in response to “evolving technologies”.

Integrated Defense Review, published on Tuesday, included a subtle line on when the UK "reserves the right" to use nuclear weapons.

He says the UK could use nuclear weapons if other countries use “weapons of mass destruction” against it. Such weapons include “evolving technologies that may have a comparable impact” to those of chemical, biological or other nuclear weapons.

Some British newspapers report that “evolving technologies” include cyberattacks, citing insiders, but the report does not explicitly say so. The UK government did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for comment.

Tom Plant, a director at the Royal United Services institutional institute, told CNBC: “I would not interpret it to include cyber attacks in isolation, no.”

He added that "cyber-definitively is not 'emerging', it has emerged quite fundamentally".

Either way, Plant believes language change is important.

“I think it’s a sign that there is potential in the future for combinations of technologies and behaviors to come together that create emergencies that would probably not arise through the development of any technology in isolation that is extremely difficult to “and that there is at least the possibility that one or more of these as yet unknown emergency challenges may rival the Armed Forces in the threat they pose,” he said.