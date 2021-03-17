International
The UK is changing policy so it can use nuclei in response to evolving technology
Royal Navy security personnel stand guard on the Trident HMS Vigilant submarine in Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images
LONDONR The UK has changed its defense policy which could enable it to use nuclear weapons in response to “evolving technologies”.
111 country pages Integrated Defense Review, published on Tuesday, included a subtle line on when the UK “reserves the right” to use nuclear weapons.
He says the UK could use nuclear weapons if other countries use “weapons of mass destruction” against it. Such weapons include “evolving technologies that may have a comparable impact” to those of chemical, biological or other nuclear weapons.
Some British newspapers report that “evolving technologies” include cyberattacks, citing insiders, but the report does not explicitly say so. The UK government did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for comment.
Tom Plant, a director at the Royal United Services institutional institute, told CNBC: “I would not interpret it to include cyber attacks in isolation, no.”
He added that “understanding what constitutes evolving technology in government is not evenly distributed cyber-definitively is not ’emerging’, it has emerged quite fundamentally”.
Either way, Plant believes language change is important.
“I think it’s a sign that there is potential in the future for combinations of technologies and behaviors to come together that create emergencies that would probably not arise through the development of any technology in isolation that is extremely difficult to “and that there is at least the possibility that one or more of these as yet unknown emergency challenges may rival the Armed Forces in the threat they pose,” he said.
Trident tactics
The UK nuclear program, known as the Trident, was set up in 1980 and now costs the UK around $ 2 billion ($ 2.8 billion) a year to operate.
The Integrated Defense Review confirmed that the UK is allowing a self-imposed cap on its nuclear weapons stockpiles to rise to 260, abandoning the previous cap of 225 warheads as well as the current reduction target of 180 to mid-2020s.
“This reverses the UK’s course of sustained post-Cold War nuclear reductions and contradicts previous assurances that the program to replace the existing UK nuclear prevention would not increase the number of nuclear warheads in service,” Plant wrote in a blog post.
He added that the changes are presented as a reaction to a changing international security environment.
“The government presents a picture of a world with growing international competition and growing threats from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran,” Plant said. “In his view, UK opponents are increasing the diversity and amount of their nuclear capabilities and see nuclear weapons as a means of coercion, prevention and even combat.”
As the UK appears to be expanding scenarios where it could potentially use nuclear weapons, US President Joe Biden said in his election campaign that the “sole purpose” of nuclear weapons should have been to prevent or retaliate against another attack. nuclear.
Indo-peaceful slope
The Integrated Defense review also described a new “tilt” toward the Indo-Pacific region.
“By 2030, we will be deeply engaged in the Indo-Pacific as a European partner with a broader, more integrated presence in support of mutually beneficial trade, security and shared values,” the document reads.
He says the UK will push into the Indo-Pacific region in part in response to “geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts” including China’s “global power and perseverance”, as well as the region’s growing importance to “global prosperity and security”.
The report refers to partnerships with countries including India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
