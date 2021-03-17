International
how to reopen tourism this summer
In this photo illustration, a French passport and an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis are shown in front of Berlaymont, the seat of the EU Commission on 13 March 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.
Thierry Monasse | Getty Images
LONDON The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, on Wednesday proposed a vaccination certificate for citizens as a way to support tourism-related activities this summer.
Tourism-based economies, such as Greece, have pushed for a common EU system that will reinstate some travel to the region this summer. These countries struggled with fewer visitors during 2020 and are eager to welcome people back to avoid more severe economic scars.
As a result, the commission suggested that EU citizens should be allowed to use a “digital green certificate” to prove that they have been vaccinated against the virus; that they have received a negative Covid-19 test; or they have recovered after contracting the coronavirus.
The idea with the other two options on vaccination is to avoid criticism that the document will discriminate against those who have not yet received a stroke. However, some nations, including France, are wary of the idea as young people are in the last row to get a vaccine.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The certificate will ensure that the results, what it shows, the data, the minimum data set are mutually recognized in each member state.”
“We aim to help member states restore freedom of movement in a safe, accountable and trustworthy manner,” she added.
Moreover, a vaccine certificate is somewhat of a difficult pill to swallow for some EU nations, given the region’s policy of freedom of movement. Until the coronavirus was struck, and in most cases, European citizens could move from one place to another without passport control.
The European Commission also said Wednesday that all vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency should be automatically recognized by other member states under the new system. However, countries wishing to do so may also recognize vaccines that have not yet been approved by the European regulator.
Hungary, for example, is inoculating citizens with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and also from China. These have not yet been approved by the EMA.
The document is expected to contain only a very specific set of data: the name and date of birth of the citizen, the date of issue of the certificate, relevant information about a vaccine, test or recovery, and a unique identifying name.
“This cannot be maintained by the countries visited,” the commission said in a statement Wednesday.
The Brussels-based institution also said the certificate would be free, available in the language of the issuing country as well as in English, and was only a temporary mechanism.
“He will be suspended once the World Health Organization declares the end of the Covid-19 international health emergency,” the commission said in a document.
Wednesday’s proposal will be debated at the next European summit later this month. Speaking in February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it could take three months to implement a digital certificate.
The various EU countries and the European Parliament must approve the commission’s proposal before it can be implemented.
picture credit
