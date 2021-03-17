how to reopen tourism this summer

In this photo illustration, a French passport and an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis are shown in front of Berlaymont, the seat of the EU Commission on 13 March 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.

LONDON The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, on Wednesday proposed a vaccination certificate for citizens as a way to support tourism-related activities this summer.

Tourism-based economies, such as Greece, have pushed for a common EU system that will reinstate some travel to the region this summer. These countries struggled with fewer visitors during 2020 and are eager to welcome people back to avoid more severe economic scars.

As a result, the commission suggested that EU citizens should be allowed to use a “digital green certificate” to prove that they have been vaccinated against the virus; that they have received a negative Covid-19 test; or they have recovered after contracting the coronavirus.

The idea with the other two options on vaccination is to avoid criticism that the document will discriminate against those who have not yet received a stroke. However, some nations, including France, are wary of the idea as young people are in the last row to get a vaccine.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The certificate will ensure that the results, what it shows, the data, the minimum data set are mutually recognized in each member state.”

“We aim to help member states restore freedom of movement in a safe, accountable and trustworthy manner,” she added.

Moreover, a vaccine certificate is somewhat of a difficult pill to swallow for some EU nations, given the region’s policy of freedom of movement. Until the coronavirus was struck, and in most cases, European citizens could move from one place to another without passport control.

The European Commission also said Wednesday that all vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency should be automatically recognized by other member states under the new system. However, countries wishing to do so may also recognize vaccines that have not yet been approved by the European regulator.

Hungary, for example, is inoculating citizens with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and also from China. These have not yet been approved by the EMA.