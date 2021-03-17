China’s top lawmaker ‘likely’ to work on details of HK election reform next week





Photo from Hong Kong: VCG Hong Kong central government officials on Wednesday wrapped up a three-day seminar with over 1,000 representatives from various Hong Kong sectors on their views on the upcoming electoral reform in Hong Kong, including those from the opposition, and their views. will appear at the next meeting of China’s top legislature to review the election, officials told the Global Times. The next meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) is likely to be held next week. A person familiar with the matter told the Global Times that detailed measures could come out in late March, given the urgency and complexity of changing local law in Hong Kong to the next step. A total of 66 seminars were held by the Legislative Affairs Committee of the NPC Standing Committee, the Hong Kong and Macau State Affairs Office and the Hong Kong Central Government Liaison Office from Monday to Wednesday in Hong Kong , bringing together over 1,000 people including government officials, Legislative Council (LegCo) legislators, representatives from trade and industry, finance, workers, professionals, youth, women’s issues, religion, districts and think tanks with not only pro groups -foundation but also democratic figures, the Council of State office in Hong Kong and Macao said in a statement Wednesday. Attendees presented detailed suggestions for the election review for Hong Kong, expecting the legislature formulation process to be accelerated as soon as possible, giving details on the election of the chief executive and members of LegCo. “The two main issues often mentioned in the seminars were whether to remove district councilors’ seats and the proportions of LegCo seats taken from the Electoral Committee, functional constituencies and direct geographical elections,” said Elizabeth Quat, a lawmaker who took attend one of the seminars on Tuesday, he told the Global Times on Wednesday. Many in attendance came up with a consensus on electoral regulation, which is needed and will help get Hong Kong back on “the right track” in practicing “one country, two systems”, she said, stressing that they also hope that the central authorities will finalize the details of the arrangement as soon as possible to clarify the measures in detail for the election of the chief executive and members of LegCo. Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao State Council’s Affairs Office, told a news conference Wednesday that not only pro-settlement groups but also representatives from the pan-Democratic camp attended the seminars, without specifying who were they. However, the inclusion of different voices also refuted some Western-led criticism that claimed that electoral reform aims to eliminate the voice of the opposition. Considering the urgency of changing Hong Kong local law, which will continue after the central authorities decide on the reform plan, the country’s top legislature is expected to hold a meeting on the details of the reform next week, a person told familiar with the Global Times issue on Wednesday. “And a detailed plan will probably come out at the end of March,” he said. Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong government, also said at a LegCo meeting session on Wednesday that there will be several elections in the next 12 months, so changing local law is an urgent task that requires support and coordination and LegCo. And she also suggested that LegCo internal affairs group set up a working group to discuss the NPC’s decision to coordinate the relevant work, according to media reports in Hong Kong.

