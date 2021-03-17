Turkey removes pro-Kurdish lawmaker from parliament





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – In the latest crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party, Turkey on Wednesday ousted a prominent lawmaker from his parliamentary seat following his sentencing of a 2016 social media post. Lawmaker protests to the mass and refused to leave parliament.

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights lawyer and lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, was convicted of a post on social media that the courts considered terrorist propaganda. A decision of the appellate court confirming the sentence was read in parliament, leading to his automatic eviction from home.

An outspoken human rights critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, Gergerlioglu claims the trial against him was politically motivated and aimed at silencing him. He says his seat was unfairly removed before the Constitutional Court considered his case and has vowed not to leave parliament until Turkey’s highest court issues its ruling. The move to oust Gergerlioglu sparked a fierce protest in the assembly hall, with HDP lawmakers hitting the tables and accusing Erdogan’s ruling party of attacking democracy. “I came here with 90,000 votes of the people of (the northwestern province of) Kocaeli,” Gergeroglu said, addressing reporters covering the proceedings. “I am the legislator of my party and I am not going anywhere,” he said. HDP lawmakers stood in the assembly hall in solidarity. The government accuses the HDP – the third largest party in Turkey’s parliament – of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Dozens of HDP-elected lawmakers and mayors, including former co-mayor Selahattin Demirtas, as well as thousands of members have been arrested in a party crackdown. Erdogan’s nationalist ally recently called for the party to close. Two other HDP lawmakers similarly lost their seats in June. With Gergeroglu ousted, the HDP’s 600-seat parliament fell to 55. Hugh Williamson, New York-based director for Europe and Central Asia at New York-based Human Rights Watch, said earlier Wednesday that any move to oust Gergerlioglu would “look like revenge by the Erdogan government for its courageous stand and vocal in support of the thousands of victims of human rights abuses. ” “Gergerlioglu’s conviction is a clear violation of his right to free speech and using it as a pretext to oust him from parliament would show a deep contempt for democratic norms and the right to political association,” he said. . The move against Gergerlioglu, a one-time Erdogan supporter who joined the HDP out of frustration with the Turkish government leader’s increasingly authoritarian style, came weeks after Erdogan promised a series of human rights reforms. Gergerlioglu, the former head of an Islamic human rights association, has exposed several human rights violations in Turkey, including suspected illegal searches of detainees by police. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to two years and six months in prison for “spreading terrorist propaganda” after republishing a news article about a call for peace with the PKK and commenting that his imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, should to be included. Last month, an appeals court upheld his conviction. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

