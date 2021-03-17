The story of the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, and why its themes of renewal and healing matter

(Conversation is an independent and non-profit source of news, analysis and commentary by academic experts.)

(Conversation) As the days get longer and the flowers start to bloom, my 5-year-old gets excited and shouts, “Nowruz is coming.”

Nowruz – or “new day” in English – is the Iranian new year. Celebrated at the exact moment of the spring equinox, this is a secular festival with roots that go back more than 3000 years. It was formed by people of the Zoroastrian faith, which is believed to be the oldest religion in the world.

An Iranian American anthropologist, I have spent most of my life studying my ancestral culture. Festivals like Nowruz have helped me and my children connect with the Earth and our traditions – and much more than ever before.

History of Nowruz

The celebration of Nowruz dates back to at least the 11th century AD. In the Shahnameh – or “Book of Kings” – a text dating back to the first century, the story of King Jamshid is told as part of the story of the origin of Nowruz.

King Jamshid, the fourth king in an imaginary dynasty, is presented as the best and most knowledgeable ruler of Persia, the region stretching from modern Turkey to Pakistan. Jamshid is mentioned in Zoroastrian texts from the first century.

Shahnameh tells the story of a king who was very sensitive not only to his subjects but also to the rhythms of the Earth. King Jamshid noticed that during the long, dark winter months, his subjects descended into darkness as the Earth worked to heal from the autumn harvest.

When spring finally came and the Earth began to bloom after the winter healing period, the king wanted to mark it as the beginning of the new year – a time of new beginnings for humans and the Earth.

But King Jamshid also noticed that during those dark winter months, many of his subjects had begun to quarrel with each other and injustice threatened to invade. The king decided to mark the beginning of Nowruz with a festival called Shab-e-Charshanbeh Souri, which translates as “Red Red Wednesday”.

The festival involves dancing over a series of fires – a tradition brought about by the Zoroastrians, who worshiped fire as a sign of strength and eternal health. The idea behind Charshanbeh-Souri is to overcome the fires to rid ourselves of last year’s illnesses – physical, emotional and social -. It’s a way to prepare for the rebirth that Nowruz brings.

Nowruz themes

This festival is still marked by millions of people across West and Central Asia as the start of a new year. Today is celebrated several nights before the spring equinox, according to the solar calendar. It is the time of forgiveness and the time of healing.

When individuals and families jump over the fire, they demand that the fire take over their illness and all of last year’s disaster. They also want fire to give them strength and health.

Tradition also encourages individuals to correct themselves with those who believe they have been wronged in the past. They also apologize for their mistakes. This is symbolized by the celebrants joining hands as they jump together over the fire.

The next day after Charshanbeh-Souri, families start preparing their homes for Nowruz. They set up a table called a tree – translated as “seven S”. In the center of the table are seven items starting with the letter S, each holding a specific meaning.

Seeb (apple) is a symbol of beauty, seer (garlic) is a symbol of health and medicine, somagh (sumac) represents sunrise, sabzeh (green grass) represents the healing and rebirth of the Earth, serkeh (vinegar) symbolizes patience, senjed (olives) signals love and, finally, samanu (pastry of sweets) is about the power and strength of forgiveness.

In the center of the table, a mirror is placed for reflection, flowers to symbolize the healing of the Earth, eggs to symbolize life, and a living fish to represent one’s connection to the animal world. Some families place a religious book on the table, such as the Quran, Bible or Avista; others place books by favorite Iranian poets like Hafez or Rumi.

Celebrating Nowruz this year

The themes of health, justice and respect for the Earth seem to be more important to the whole world this year than ever before.

As the pandemic spread throughout the world, it exposed inequalities. Studies found that Black Americans were three times more likely than whites to receive COVID-19 as a result of many racial inequalities. After the death of George Floyd in May 2020, thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest against racism.

At the same time, many news reports noticed how the Earth was healing while people were staying inside. Global warming has led to climate change, which in turn has caused catastrophic changes in many parts of the world. While the festivities will definitely be more submissive than usual due to COVID-19, self-reflection and inner connection with the Earth will still be part of the Nowruz celebrations this year.

I believe that this year more than ever before, it is important to reflect on how we can be part of a justice-centered renaissance that our world so desperately needs.

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/the-story-of-the-iranian-new-year-nowruz-and-why-its-the-the-the-the-new-the-the-healing-issues.