Connect with us

International

The story of the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, and why its themes of renewal and healing matter

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


(Conversation is an independent and non-profit source of news, analysis and commentary by academic experts.)

(Conversation) As the days get longer and the flowers start to bloom, my 5-year-old gets excited and shouts, “Nowruz is coming.”

Nowruz – or “new day” in English – is the Iranian new year. Celebrated at the exact moment of the spring equinox, this is a secular festival with roots that go back more than 3000 years. It was formed by people of the Zoroastrian faith, which is believed to be the oldest religion in the world.

An Iranian American anthropologist, I have spent most of my life studying my ancestral culture. Festivals like Nowruz have helped me and my children connect with the Earth and our traditions – and much more than ever before.

History of Nowruz

The celebration of Nowruz dates back to at least the 11th century AD. In the Shahnameh – or “Book of Kings” – a text dating back to the first century, the story of King Jamshid is told as part of the story of the origin of Nowruz.

King Jamshid, the fourth king in an imaginary dynasty, is presented as the best and most knowledgeable ruler of Persia, the region stretching from modern Turkey to Pakistan. Jamshid is mentioned in Zoroastrian texts from the first century.

Shahnameh tells the story of a king who was very sensitive not only to his subjects but also to the rhythms of the Earth. King Jamshid noticed that during the long, dark winter months, his subjects descended into darkness as the Earth worked to heal from the autumn harvest.

When spring finally came and the Earth began to bloom after the winter healing period, the king wanted to mark it as the beginning of the new year – a time of new beginnings for humans and the Earth.

But King Jamshid also noticed that during those dark winter months, many of his subjects had begun to quarrel with each other and injustice threatened to invade. The king decided to mark the beginning of Nowruz with a festival called Shab-e-Charshanbeh Souri, which translates as “Red Red Wednesday”.

The festival involves dancing over a series of fires – a tradition brought about by the Zoroastrians, who worshiped fire as a sign of strength and eternal health. The idea behind Charshanbeh-Souri is to overcome the fires to rid ourselves of last year’s illnesses – physical, emotional and social -. It’s a way to prepare for the rebirth that Nowruz brings.

Nowruz themes

This festival is still marked by millions of people across West and Central Asia as the start of a new year. Today is celebrated several nights before the spring equinox, according to the solar calendar. It is the time of forgiveness and the time of healing.

When individuals and families jump over the fire, they demand that the fire take over their illness and all of last year’s disaster. They also want fire to give them strength and health.

Tradition also encourages individuals to correct themselves with those who believe they have been wronged in the past. They also apologize for their mistakes. This is symbolized by the celebrants joining hands as they jump together over the fire.

The next day after Charshanbeh-Souri, families start preparing their homes for Nowruz. They set up a table called a tree – translated as “seven S”. In the center of the table are seven items starting with the letter S, each holding a specific meaning.

Seeb (apple) is a symbol of beauty, seer (garlic) is a symbol of health and medicine, somagh (sumac) represents sunrise, sabzeh (green grass) represents the healing and rebirth of the Earth, serkeh (vinegar) symbolizes patience, senjed (olives) signals love and, finally, samanu (pastry of sweets) is about the power and strength of forgiveness.

In the center of the table, a mirror is placed for reflection, flowers to symbolize the healing of the Earth, eggs to symbolize life, and a living fish to represent one’s connection to the animal world. Some families place a religious book on the table, such as the Quran, Bible or Avista; others place books by favorite Iranian poets like Hafez or Rumi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: