Can India shape the quadrant for its profits? – Diplomats
Quad seems to have finally found himself a sweet spot. The recent weeks meeting between the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan resulted in the grouping of the first joint statement, pledging to meet important common challenges.
The secret of success seems to have been to remove sensitive security issues, find common cause for a common interest, and invest in India’s capabilities. Among other things, the leaders pledged to increase the production capacity of India vaccines in the face of COVID-19. As reported, India will produce up to one billion single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with the US and Japan providing financial support and Australia taking care of logistics.
Even after the threat from China was left unsaid by the Quad, Beijing was clearly a factor in driving this plan. Quad hopes India’s vaccine machinery will help supply and impact Chinas vaccines, particularly in South and Southeast Asia. According to some estimates, China has shipped up to 62 percent of its global vaccine supply to Southeast Asia. Laos, Burma, the Philippines, Cambodia and Brunei have reportedly received over 2 million doses as donations. Increasing India’s vaccine production could help shake the region away from Beijing drowning.
If Quad sees this as a model for its long-term commitment, India would gain tremendously. New Delhi should, in fact, push Quad to invest more in the coming years to build its in-house capabilities. Due to the fact that the rest of the Quad are all much more economically advanced, the range of topics to work on is limitless from the modernization of Indian agriculture to the development of defense technology; from building clean energy solutions to India’s ever-increasing needs to improving the quality of India’s education sector.
India already conducts several bilateral programs with the US, Japan and Australia in this spirit, including defense cooperation with the US, joint infrastructure projects alongside Japan, even support for agricultural development from Australia. But a focused multilateral effort would go much further to help India grow, amassing resources from the rest of the Quad in various areas of interest. This is exactly what the COVID-19 vaccine initiative shows.
The challenge for India, however, is to give its Quad partners an incentive to engage in such steady investments for India’s personal gain for years to come. And this is where despite cautious rhetoric for a while New Delhi cannot escape the China factor. China is clearly the Quads threat and long-term interest, and several factors make India the most suitable place to represent the effort to balance Beijing, the front and the center.
India is conveniently located at the confluence of Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, with its maritime presence extending steadily to East Africa. It also enjoys promising demographics, which will make it a consequence for the global economy in the coming decades and the only potential contender for China’s economic power in the developing world. A stronger India will be able to counter Chinese influence across the Indo-Pacific, Africa and beyond by giving Quad a substantial incentive to invest in India’s national power and achieve foreign policy.
However, on the other hand, the longer Quad avoids discussions on sensitive security issues or the threat from China, the weaker will be its impetus to strengthen New Delhi’s domestic capabilities. India’s adherence to a more allied or unrelated approach, balancing its participation in competitive alliances, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with China and Russia, makes its long-term strategic direction debatable.
Some parts of Indian strategic thinking depend on such an approach to geopolitical hotbeds around the world because they hope it will help New Delhi secure development support from a wide variety of partners. But support for development is increasingly driven by geopolitical considerations and New Delhi cannot escape this, especially in the Indo-Pacific.
If New Delhi wants to turn the Framework into a long-term investor in its emergence as a regional and global power, it would have to respond to the geopolitical interests of its Quad partners much more enthusiastically.
