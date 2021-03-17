The NYC Helicopter War is heating up

New York City has had a troubled relationship with the helicopter industry since a Sikorsky S-61 dropped a rotor blade while out of work at the Pan Am building in 1977, killing five. But what had been a difficult dtente for decades now appears on the brink of a total war, with top city officials pushing to clear civilian rotorcraft from the Gotham skies – forever.

Paul Vallone is leading the charge. The chairman of the New York City Council Committee on Economic Development (EDC) has little sympathy for the helicopter industry there. At an EDC hearing last month, Vallone accused the industry of generating noise that “is being looted through our neighborhoods.” Vallone, an enthusiastic supporter of local and federal legislation that would effectively curb civilian helicopter traffic over New York, said New Yorkers needed to “reclaim our skies” and predicted the legislation would be passed. “We will have a victory,” he said.

During the two-hour hearing, the EDC hosted testimony from a wide variety of community activists who said the helicopter noise caused illness from a lack of recognition of psychological problems to heart disease. “Man will soon go crazy before he dies of a heart attack,” said Ajit Thomas. Riverside Drive resident Steven Fox likened the noise of the city helicopter to “an orphan in a war zone.”

Laura Birnback, a member of the anti-helicopter group known as “Stop The Chop,” accused the city of continuing to “serve a few citizens who have an extra two hundred dollars to burn on a quick trip to the airport.” Melody Bryant said it was unfair that the city gave priority to “charter-rich companies”.

Vallone’s complaints to the helicopter industry and the FAA are innumerable. Regarding the FAA and its preemptive power, he complained, “We can’t control the skies over our airports. But I would be damned if anyone else could tell us what happens over New York City skies without “We are told what it is. And that is exactly what happened.”

At the same time, Vallone penalizes inappropriate tax revenues generated by the helicopter industry. “We are not generating revenue from this industry that mitigates the impact on quality of life,” he said. But his sharpest comments were reserved for the local helitourism industry, which has relocated its bases to New Jersey and New York suburbs to remove tour capacity restrictions imposed in 2016 on city helicopters. Vallone accused a prominent helitour company, FlyNYON, of deliberately ignoring New York City’s no-fly zones in order to fly “with the doors open and these idiots (clients) taking pictures.” “We are not flying helicopters over Hoboken taking pictures of what is left of New Jersey.”

Paul Vallone, Chairman of the New York City Council Committee on Economic Development (left) and Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal (right).

Although the amount of helicopter traffic over New York decreased by 90 percent last year, largely attributed to the closure of Covid-19 there, complaints about helicopter noise on the 311 city hotline increased by 130 percent above 2019 levels Helicopter flight volume has recovered to nearly 20 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to Adam Lomasney, aviation director of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, the local body that oversees its aviation assets. The rapid acceleration of noise complaints is similar to a first increase in 2015, a year before New York convinced the helitour industry there to “voluntarily” cut flights by 50 percent and shut them down on Sunday by started in 2017.

Speaking of that deal, Vallone seems to have given credence to industry complaints that it was a little better than extortion. “If I had to sit back and wait for the FAA to help the people of New York City, nothing would ever be done here. “We did things voluntarily with threats of fines and through contracts and regulations,” he said.

In 2015, in the months before the deal halted helitour flights, helicopter noise complaints increased similarly, to 1,083 for the year, then dropped to 681 in 2016. And the latest, albeit inconsistent, statistics of helicopter noise helicopters are being used by Vallone and his allies to push two city bills of particular concern to the helicopter industry.

Bill 2026 would ban the take-off and landing of charter helicopters on two city-owned helicopters – Downtown Manhattan and East 34th Street – unless determined to comply with Phase 3 noise requirements, while Bill 2067 orders helicopters city-owned provide helicopter directing information to city council “on request”.

Both bills are opposed by industry groups including the International Helicopter Association (HAI) and the Eastern Region Helicopter Council (ERHC). Longtime ERHC official Jeff Smith warned EDC that the bills would do nothing to reduce helicopter noise over the city, but that it would lead to the economic destruction of two city-owned and one privately owned helicopters in New York. Smith noted that Phase 3 helicopters are not currently available in the market in the size required for charter and tour operations.

Closing those helicopters would preclude their availability when cheaper and quieter eVTOL – vertical take-off and landing electric planes – come online in the coming years, industry groups have warned. Referring to that technology, Smith said, “As we talk about the dream of more New Yorkers traveling by plane – this bill completely eliminates that dream.”

Both Vallone and the community activists who attended the hearing seemed adamant about that argument. Vallone dropped the promise of calmer eVTOL, questioning when they would actually fly commercially. “I hear 2025, 2030,” Vallone said. “It’s not something I can go back to people in Queens and say, ‘Stay there people.’

In addition to placing helicopters out of business, city legislation has another problem: illegally illegal, according to ERHC legal adviser Jol Silversmith. He said the bills violate the Airport Noise and Capacity Act of 1990, a law passed to prevent localities from creating their own aviation noise and entry restrictions, as well as violate federal aviation law regarding pre-emption and exclusive rights. Silversmith added that it is illegal for a helicopter receiving federal aid to give a group of helicopter operators in favor of another.

But not everyone in the local industry is united against the universal application of further helicopter restrictions. Rob Wiesenthal, CEO of Blade Helicopter’s travel service, made it clear to the committee that he is concerned about elements of the region’s helitour industry. “The noise is coming from non-New York (based) city helicopters flying over Manhattan for touring,” he said. Wiesenthal said Blade flights are usually in Bell 407 operated by the operator, which come close to Phase 3 standards and fly over waterways. “We will not work with anyone flying over the cityscape,” he announced. Like ERHC Smith, he warned that bills could have long-term implications. “Importers It is important to note that the legislation here will lead to the closure of New York City helicopters, jeopardizing the infrastructure needed for the arrival of electric aircraft,” Wiesenthal said.

This is not part of the local political equation, according to Vallone. “If the net result of this legislation is the end of an industry that comes next, which no one really cares about, then we are in a difficult position. Because the people who hire us do not want it anyway. “