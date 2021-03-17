



A clinical trial showed that a double dose of the AstraZeneca covidium vaccine was not effective in combating the first variant identified in South Africa. In other news, Dr. Anthony Fauci agrees that there are still questions about covid vaccines for immunocompromised patients. CIDRAP: AstraZeneca vaccine does not prevent COVID B1351 in early testing



Two doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 University vaccine were ineffective against mild to moderate infections with variant B1351 first identified in South Africa, according to a phase 1b-2 clinical study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine . The multicenter blind study, led by scientists in the Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Research Unit of the South African Medical Research Council, studied the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in HIV-negative adults aged 18 to 64-year-olds who received either two standard doses of the vaccine or a placebo in a 1: 1 21 ratio with 35 days away from June 24 to November 9, 2020. The mean follow-up after the second dose was 121 days. (Van Beusekom, 3/16) In other vaccine news Stat: Messonnier: We cannot extend vaccine doses unless we know it works



In an effort to extend the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, some have advocated for further removal of the two doses required for some of the shootings or, in the case of the Moderna vaccine, reducing the dose given with each stroke. But Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, reiterated on Tuesday that federal health authorities continue to lag behind current recommendations on the timing and strength of the shootings, which were proven to be defense in clinical trials. She added that regulators and officials will continue to review the new data as it was released. (Joseph, 3/16) USA Today: COVID-19 vaccines pose questions for people with immune issues



None of the large-scale vaccine trials included people who are impaired by immunity, although all indications are that the vaccines are safe in this group. Organizations representing experts in cancer, organ transplantation, and autoimmune diseases all support vaccination for their patients. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that there are still questions about vaccines and immunocompromise. It is unclear, he said at a news conference, whether people with impaired immunity make a comparable immune response to those without these conditions, whether vaccine protection will last as long in them and whether they will be in able to transmit the disease after vaccination. (Weintraub, 15/3) KHN: Can vaccination and infection levels be increased to achieve covid herd immunity?



It has been a long, dark winter of covid worries, fueled by high post-holiday case charges and the number of American deaths exceeding 530,000 lives lost. But with three Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson now authorized for emergency use in the United States, there seems to be hope that the end of pandemics may be imminent. A recent analysis by research firm Wall Street Fundstrat Global Advisors spurred the idea, suggesting that up to nine states had already achieved the coveted herd’s immunity status since March 7, signaling that a return to normalcy was imminent. (Heredia Rodriguez, 3/17) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage by leading news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.



