4Cable TV International, Inc. (CATV) announces acquisition of Green Bros. SAS, a Colombian company that holds four cannabis licenses to cultivate, produce and export cannabis-related products

MIAMI, Fla., March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC:CATV) (the “Company” or “CATV”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of all shares of Green Bros. Unpaid Capital, SAS (“Green Bros”). Medelln-based Green Bros., Colombia, owns four cannabis licenses to cultivate, produce and export cannabis-related products.



In early 2021, the Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare published a bill (regarding Law 1787 and Decree 613 of 2017), which, among other things, aims to facilitate access to Cannabis products for Colombians and allow Colombia enterprises to export dried THC flowers. The company recognized this opportunity as a means to further its transformation into an integrated Cannabis global business. The company acquired Green Bros. to begin its ability to cultivate THC for the Company’s International Cannabis business.



licenses

With its headquarters in Medelln, Green Bros. ‘got its highly anticipated Colombian licenses in 2020. By revolutionizing the traditional way of producing the product, Green Bros. has brought the most advanced technologies to be used to achieve extraordinary production. of high quality cannabis for easy export, subject to the final rules permitting such export by Colombia.

Having on its team a team of specialized experts and dedicated marketing professionals, Green Bros. has been lucky to get its owncultivation licensesand sought registration approvals to further progress on its path. Approved licenses include:

License for cultivation of non-psychoactive cannabis plants.

License for Cultivation of Psychoactive Cannabis Plants.

License for the production and export of cannabis derivatives.

License for production and trade of cannabis seeds.

Green Bros. is licensed to cultivate psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis plants and to produce CBD and THC products. She has received her registration fromColombian National Narcotics Fundto continue its operations without any foreseen obstacles. These Green Bros. licenses and registration positions to quickly take advantage of export opportunities if the final rules allowing export are adopted.



Discussing his reasoning for the purchase,Michael Feldenkrais,The CEO of the Company, stated, “We are excited to now have our licenses in Colombia as this will allow us to start our corporate expansion in the international market and take advantage of the main benefits the country offers us including favorable environmental conditions, prices, skilled labor, cultivars and ideal conditions to potentially transport throughout the world thanks to the infrastructure and trade agreements that are currently in force. “



Green Bros. expects to receive GAP and GMP Certifications as well as to have the highest quality standards as it is positioned as one of the leading companies in the international market.



The Company acquired Green Bros. for consideration consisting of shares of the Company’s preferred B Series Shares valued at $ 50,000.

High yielding location

Focused on rich production, Green Bros. operates on a picturesque property of close to 3.5 acres, spread far and wide. Located in the town of Guarne in the Colombian department of Antioquia, the land stands 7,050 ft above sea level. Being part of the subregion ofEastern Antioquia, It is located 24 km east of Medelln, with a wide connection useful for carrying out their daily activities.



HavingJos Mara Crdova International Airportat a distance of 12.18 km from the ground offers a considerable access. Guarne proves a mild climate throughout, making the place extremely supportive of work.



Land distribution is done in a regular and conscientious manner, allocating fixed segments to different producers.

Colombian Market and Investment

Colombia, also known as the Republic of Colombia, is a place with great opportunities. With the attractive advantages of a favorable climate, cheap production and current revised regulations, the Colombian market tends to be a vast and hospitable place for all kinds of business associations and relationships. Following the recent changes to its legal constitutions, Colombia is now authorized to maintain authentic export trade, especially in the field of cannabis products. This has supported the projected trend of large companies towards the business sector, resulting in more significant investments in this area.



Cannabis holds a high value in terms of clinical and medicinal uses. With its therapeutic benefits, the plant has tremendous value for recreational purposes. Colombia has proven to be a land suitable for oneflowering plantationof cannabis with beneficial geography and climate patterns. By soaking up to 12 hours in the sun all year round, cannabis can be grown and cultivated in a complete way, unlike other places of its production. Previous years have seen a restrained trade of the plant as it was limited to research purposes only, but this year, exports are set to increase. With an established connection, the legal cannabis trade will soon fly, opening the door to a production-oriented market.

About Green Bros SAS

Green Bros. SAS is a Colombian company that has obtained four cannabis licenses and is positioned to become a leading cannabis grower, manufacturer, genetics specialist and exporter. Its headquarters are in Medelln, Colombia, with its cannabis facilities on a magnificent 3.5 acre property in Guarne, Antioquia, located at approximately 7,050 ft altitude with a mild climate and 7.5 miles from Jos Mara Crdova International Airport. The team of experts from the agricultural and medical marijuana industries, compliance specialists and international sales and marketing professionals who have been selected to lead the project have a mission to influence the health, fitness, health and pet industries through the use of medical cannabis .



About 4Cable TV International, Inc.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) seeks to establish and operate an integrated global cannabis business, starting with growth in retail. To meet this strategy, the Company has begun to actively seek acquisition intentions in the cannabis industry. The company has consolidated its operations at facilities located at 23100 SW 192ndAve, Miami, FL 33170.

