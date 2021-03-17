Prohibition of same-sex marriage in Japan ruled unconstitutional by district courtExBulletin



A Japanese court ruled Wednesday that the government’s ban on gay marriage is unconstitutional, a historic decision that supporters hope will pave the way for marital equality in the only G-7 country that does not fully recognize same-sex partnerships.

Article 24 of the Japanese constitution defines marriage as based on “mutual consent of both sexes”, which is currently interpreted to mean that it is lawful only between a man and a woman.

But how Associated Press reports, Sapporo District Court found that the ban on same-sex marriage violates Article 14 of the Japanese constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of “race, religion, sex, social status or family origin”. She said that because sexual orientation is not a choice, it is discriminatory not to allow marital benefits for same-sex couples.

“The legal benefits that come from marriage should benefit both homosexuals and heterosexuals,” the court said, according to the AP.

The six plaintiffs two male couples and a female couple, according to Japan Times had claimed 1 million yen (about $ 9,000) per person as compensation, citing the pain of being unable to marry legally.

The plaintiffs’ victory was partial. like Times reports, the court said there was no violation of Article 24 because it relates only to heterosexual marriage, and this dismissed the plaintiffs’ claim for government compensation.

Still, LGBTQ lawyers are celebrating the first decision of its kind, which they hope will set a precedent for other pending marriage equality issues in district courts across the country.

“Until the decision was announced, we did not know that this was what we were going to get and I’m just very happy,” said Gon Matsunaka, director of Marriage activist group for all of Japan and president of Pride House Tokyo consortia. “Its value is absolutely immeasurable.”

the issue is one of several brought against the government by same-sex couples in a campaign seeking the right to marry, and the first to reach a decision. A total of thirteen pairs filed lawsuits on Valentine’s Day 2019 in the cities of Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, with three more lawsuits in Fukuoka a few months later.

Their lawyers argue that the text of Japan’s constitution was intended to prevent forced marriages, rather than explicitly prohibiting same-sex marriage, as NPR reported.

“This is a big step forward in Japan,” he told plaintiff Ai Nakajima BBC following Wednesday’s decision. “We are moving closer to making our dream come true.”

Since 2015, certain Japanese municipalities have issued “partnership certificates” to gay and lesbian couples, which do not provide legal status equivalent to marriage, but allow for joint rental arrangements and hospital visits. Since January, Kyodo News reports, 74 municipalities were in practice to do so.

But same-sex couples cannot inherit their partner’s assets, for example, or receive parental rights for their partner children.

Wednesday’s decision alone will not cause any change in government policy. A new law would be needed to legalize same-sex marriage, and NPR’s Anthony Kuhn reports that the Japanese legislature is unlikely to adopt it. Still, lawyers hope Wednesday’s decision provides a moment.

“Like a dream,” said one plaintiff, according to Times. “Now the government just has to act.”

Kanako Otsuji, a member of the opposition party and one of Japan’s few gay politicians, said in a tweet reported by Guardian that she was “really, really happy” for the verdict and asked the legislature to “think of a proposed change in the civil code to make same-sex marriage possible”.

Reuters reports that Prime Minister Katsunobu Kato’s secretary said at a news conference the government would “carefully monitor” the outcome of the remaining court cases.

Japan is not a foreign market in the region. Only one country in Asia has legalized same-sex marriage: Taiwan in 2019. However, Japan is the only G-7 country that does not fully recognize such unions.

Times notes that while homosexual sex has been legal in Japan since 1880, social stigma means that many members of the LGBT community find it difficult to reach out even to their families.

or Survey 2018 from the Dentsu Diversity Lab found that 8.9% of respondents identify as LGBT. Of that group, 50.7% said they were “reserved” to appear before their work colleagues.

Still, some say support for same-sex marriage could increase in Japanese society, for example, 78.4% of respondents to the same survey said they approved of it.

Calls for legalizing same-sex marriage have also come from abroad. In 2020, the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan published a six-page “perspective“Recommending the Japanese government to extend the right of LGBT couples to marry, which it said” would remove the barriers faced by companies doing business in Japan in recruiting and retaining talent and tackling full diversity of their workforce equally. “

The recommendation also noted that Japan does not have a national anti-discrimination LGBT policy, something that human rights organizations are actively campaigning to change. Human Rights Watch said in January that a coalition of 116 groups had sent a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urging him to introduce such legislation before the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start this summer.