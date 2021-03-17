Pace International LLC announces the new Senior Director of Business and Alliance Development





WAPATO, Lani., March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Pace International LLC (Pace) announced today that Mr. Mark Mason will join Pace as the new Senior Manager, Business Development and Alliances. In this position, Mr. Mason will be a member of the Pace Strategic Leadership Team and the Global Business Development team of Sumitomo Chemical Company. He will report to Pace EVP and COO, Rodrigo Cifuentes. Mr. Mason will be responsible for leading Pace’s post-harvest business development strategy and business initiatives globally, aiming to diversify Pace’s product portfolio, expand geographically, and incorporate complementary new technologies through licensing. partnerships and / or acquisitions. “Mark’s extensive background in the crop protection industry along with his experience in sustainable solutions on Valent US will help Pace continue its sustainable path towards the development of innovative technologies and services for the global fresh produce industry. His in-depth knowledge of the fruit tree industry and product business development, combined with his focus on creating sustainable solutions, will be essential to ensure that Pace continues to diversify its portfolio while also developing innovative technology and products for our customers “, said Mr. Rodrigo Cifuentes, EVP and COO, Pace International. “Mark comes with a strong marketing and commercial background and the unique ability to identify customer and industry needs. His expertise will accelerate the number of partnerships we want to create as we continue to create synergies between our products and markets and partner technologies. our “. Prior to joining Pace, Mr. Mason has been in various marketing roles with Valentine since 2014, most recently managing the Assets of the Plant Growth Regulator and the Tree Fruit Crop portfolio, including positioning, marketing plans and programs. Prior to that, Mr. Mason was with Syngenta Seeds where he was responsible for building a global team to develop and implement Syngenta Integrated Industrial Strategy for Industrial Products. Mr. Mason’s experience in the specialized crop protection sector, along with his business ingenuity and marketing-related skills, will be key assets for the Pace International business. “I’m honored to support Pace ‘s innovative technologies and sustainability efforts by working with Pace’s renowned team and partners to introduce new digital technologies and sustainable solutions that serve Pace’s customers and the environment,” said Mr Mason. . “The research that Pace is doing along with my experience setting up consistent practices and working with many different countries makes this an exciting opportunity to increase Pace ‘s global presence worldwide. It’s an opportunity to working with our valued partners as well as new partners to make a significant contribution to the farming communities and the planet we live on. ” About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a business of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to improve, protect and preserve the quality and freshness of fruits and vegetables. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable post-harvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiency in packaging operations and increase the freshness and value of the harvest. For more information, visit the company website at www.paceint.com. About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyobased Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a world leader in the development, production and commercialization of bioracic products, with sales in 95 countries worldwide. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified company. For additional information, visit the company website at valentbiosciences.com. SOURCE Pace International Similar links https://www.paceint.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos