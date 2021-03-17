Area organization advisors: Leading women in international areas to provide guidance, instruction

With the rise of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world, Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations are excited to have women leaders in international areas to help provide guidance and instruction, the President said. Relief Society General Jean B Bingham.

Because they are familiar with the language, culture, and environment, these sisters can be field helpers for many leaders who may be young in the Church and yet anxious to fulfill their responsibilities well, she said.

The First Presidency has recently approved the summoning of councilors of area organizations to areas outside the United States and Canada at the discretion of area presidencies.

Some women have been called as area organizing advisers in areas of Europe, the Philippines and the Caribbean. Additional area presidencies are also expected to call women to serve in this capacity.

Each of these women has served in many capacities in the Church and has a formation that will be a force for the area presidency as well as for local leaders, President Bingham said. Area presidencies that have called and singled out these women are also excited to give them the knowledge and perspective they need to provide counsel in their area.

Primary General President Joy D. Jones said area council counselors will teach with a unified perspective as they guide the Presidency of the Stake and Circle Relief Society, Young and Primary Women. We have already felt the strength of their testimonies and their desire to serve.

We know this is the time of the Lords, and we have felt His Spirit guiding the process to make this additional leadership instruction possible, President Jones said. He has trained these sisters in their service and experience to serve as area organization counselors. Humble to feel His love for all His children throughout the world. These sisters will provide the necessary connection in their areas.

From left: Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, and Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, meet at Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on September 4, 2018. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon also spoke about the strength of area organizational advisors, describing them as a powerful resource for local women leaders around the world.

They will be a mentor and guide, sitting knee-deep in answering questions and providing insight into our Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society programs. “It really feels like the missing part of the mystery,” she said.

We are grateful for the hours, even years of counseling together that they brought us today, and we are excited to see how the Lord will shape and shape this new opportunity to lead in what He needs to be to walk before His work.

Who are the area organizing advisors?

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a Seventy General Authority serving as president of the Philippine Zone, described the threefold purpose of the area organization’s counselors: to provide guidance to sister leaders in supporting the rapid growth of the Church in the area. ; provide a model that effective progress occurs when women and men work together in unity; and include the perspective of women at all levels of councils.

Area organization advisers report directly to the area presidency, he said. This direct reporting line will enable the vision of the area presidency to strengthen and expand Zion’s actions to be taught in a consistent, uninterrupted manner.

Since each councilor in the area organization generally represents Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society organizations, they bring a wonderful, well-rounded perspective to their training and the advice they give in the council environment, Elder Wakolo said. .

Young women in the Caribbean take part in an unregistered musical number as part of an FSY virtual conference, held June 22-26, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

In a developing area like the Caribbean with a lot of cultural diversity, guidance and advice from counselors in area organizations are much needed, valuable, and meaningful, said Elder Jose L. Alonso, a Seventy General Authority serving as president of the Area. Caribbean.

As we work together, in line with the prophetic direction, the growth rate in the area will be amazing, he said.

A counselor with the newly established Caribbean Area organization, Sister Nadine L. Brown, said her responsibilities include mentoring the Stake and District Relief Society, Young and Primary Women Presidencies, and participating in area councils and supporting the area presidency.

To me, this call is an opportunity to support and strengthen the growth of the Church in the Caribbean and to keep pace with the acceleration of this great work, said Sister Brown, who lives in Kingston, Jamaica.

Many Latter-day Saints in the Caribbean are members of the first generation, she said. I hope that as we continue to work side by side with priesthood leaders counseling together how we can invite others to come unto Christ, serve those who have come, and help them make and keep the covenants of them, we can realize the blessings of a multi-generational Church here.

Like the Caribbean, Europe is a multiculturally diverse country. Having experienced sister leaders who understand local issues is invaluable, said Elder Gary B. Sabin, a Seventy General Authority and president of the Europe Area.

Unique challenges in Europe include the secular tidal wave to provide the livelihood that often requires double-income families, he said. The area presidency’s also concerned about the rising generation and single members in a competitively voiced environment.

Sister Julia Wondra, left, a councilor of the newly named Zone of Europe organization, is photographed with her husband, Elder Helmut Wondra, an Area Seventy, in front of the German Temple in Frankfurt. Credit: Courtesy of Helmut Wondra

Each of these sisters has a wealth of experience and is fit to respond uniquely to local and council needs along with the area presidency, so that these needs can be addressed more effectively, Elder Sabin said.

Sister Julia Wondra, an adviser to the organization in the Europe area, expressed gratitude for her new call to a March 11 press release from the Churchs Kingdom Newsroom. I am glad with all my heart that I can serve our Lord Jesus Christ together with the sisters of Europe, said Wondra, who lives in Vienna, Austria.

A historical perspective

Former Relief Society general president Linda K. Burton said she sees the area organization’s new advisor calling as an excellent liaison for Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations. It will also provide a greater vision for leaders at the local, regional and general levels.

It’s easy to miss the connection, said Sister Burton, who served as president from 2012 to 2017. As counselors meet with officers general, they will receive guidance and knowledge to return to their areas, and also assist officers. general understand local concerns, she said.

This new call reminded Sister Ardeth G. Kapp, who served as youth general president from 1984 to 1992, a statement by President Gordon B. Hinckley repeated by then Elder Russell M. Nelson in 1986: Your influence and that of all the young women of the Church, as a sleeping giant, will awaken, rise, and inspire the inhabitants of the earth as a mighty force for righteousness.

The Young Women general presidency photographed after an April 1987 general conference session are from the left, Sister Jayne B. Malan, first counselor; Sister Ardeth G. Kapp, Young Women general president; and Sister Elaine L. Jack, second counselor. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Sister Kapp recalled that in meetings with Elder Nelson, he said, sometimes the idea is right, but time may not be. When she learned about the new area organization councilors, she thought, the idea was right and now the time is right. Our local leaders are prepared.

While traveling the world as Relief Society general president from 2007 to 2012, Sister Julie B. Beck said she often spent weeks in an area helping and guiding local leaders and then returning home, pulling out her suitcase my and went somewhere else

Now those leaders can have an ongoing resource, Sister Beck told Church News. Guidance and instruction may continue.

With the growth of the Church over the past few decades, we have a very talented and experienced international Church, and we were deep in resources and experience. Why not take advantage of this? It’s time to catch on to it.

Sister Linda K. Burton, departed, embraces Sister Julie B. Beck after the 182nd Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Salt Lake City Conference Center on Saturday, March 31, 2012. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The new call for area councilors has to do with making the Lords work more effectively, Sister Beck said. Do not divide the work of women and men. Making her Lords function more gently and helping the Prophet, through his keys, reach the areas in a more effective way.