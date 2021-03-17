Top international AP news at 1:12 pm EDT





The everyday beast The suspect in the massage parlor the suspect had a sexual addiction: Sheriff Crisp County / Reuters chief The man from Georgia who confessed to killing eight people in a series of shootings in Asian massage parlors told police he had sex addiction issues and wanted to eliminate the temptation, authorities said Wednesday. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and that’s what he did, said the Cherokee County Sheriff. Jay Baker, referring to suspect Robert Aaron Longs’s explanation for Tuesday’s massacre. The 21-year-old, who appeared to emphasize love for guns and God on his Instagram account, was caught on video Tuesday night at three massage parlors in Atlanta where eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead, police said. . He was eventually hit on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase and he has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Long admitted he was going to a porn-related site in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was very likely there would have been more casualties. Massage Massacre Massacre Said He Liked Guns & GodPolice said Longwho has a hunting license bought the gun used in rage just before he fired. As the shooting whitening came amid a wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States, there were questions as to whether the gunman was targeting the victims because of their ethnicity. Police said Wednesday it was too early to tell if the killings could be categorized as a hate crime, but Long allegedly told them he was not shooting at people of Asian descent in particular. He allegedly told them he had several issues, including sexual addiction that might have contributed to the fun. They can be the targets of opportunities. ..we believe he has frequented these places in the past and may have been being hit, said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds. Cherokee County Captain Jay Baker added that Long took responsibility for the shooting, telling police he was quite tired and at the bottom of his rope at the time of the rage. Long told police he blamed massage institutions for his addiction. It’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate, Baker added. John and Barbara Hayes, from Sandy Springs, Georgia, bring flowers and offer prayers on the steps of the Gold Spa. Virginie Kippelen / AFP through Getty The bloodbath began at the Asian Youth Massage in Cherokee County, where Long quickly killed two people, police said. A third person in the salon succumbed to their injuries on the way to a nearby hospital and a fourth died while in treatment. One person was also injured in the salon. The victims killed there have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was also shot and wounded in Youngs but is expected to survive. About an hour later, three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta. Another person was shot dead at Aroma Therapy Spa, located across the street. The names of those victims have not been made public yet. Reynolds said Wednesday that Long was apprehended after police contacted family members indicating he may have been their son after the initial shooting. They were very desperate and were very helpful in this capture, he said. With the help of family members, police were able to track his phone and anticipate his movements before Georgia State Police in Crisp County finally stopped Long with a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police forcing another car to plow sideways and stop. After his arrest, Long was interviewed by Cherokee County police, Atlanta police and the FBI at the adult detention center in Cherokee County. There, they said, he uncovered his issues of sex addiction and discovered that he bought the gun just hours ago. Long is the son of a young pastor and is very involved in the church, told a student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 Daily Beast. He … would not even make a fuss, said the woman. He was great in religion. The title on an Instagram account that seemed to belong to Long read: Pizza, guns, drums, music, family and God. That much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life. The White House was informed of the overnight shooting, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to them in comments to a trip to South Korea, where officials said four of the victims were of Korean descent. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said a crime against any community is a crime against all of us. We know that many of the victims, most of the victims, were Asian. We also know this is an issue that is happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hated and it must be stopped, Bottoms said. Read more at The Daily Beast. Do you have any advice? Send it to the Daily Beast here Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

