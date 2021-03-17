TRP Scam: ED attaches assets of Rs 32 billion belonging to 3 TV channels in Mumbai, Indore, Delhi, Gurgaon





Prior to its prosecution complaint (indictment) in the alleged TRP fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday temporarily annexed real estate and movable assets and bank balances of Rs 32 billion to Mumbai, Indore, Delhi and Gurgaon. belong to TV channels, respectively Fakt Marathi, Cinema Box and Maha Movie. In a statement, the agency informed that it has revealed that the total revenue of the “crime” of the three channels under investigation is about Rs 46 crore. The investigation is based on a FIR registered by Mumbai Police. ED also said that Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie entered into a “criminal conspiracy to defraud and commit the offense of breach of trust, forgery in order to gain unfairly by manipulating the TRP (TV rating points) of these TV channels” . Channels received increased advertising revenue through manipulations. “During the investigation, it was revealed that the confidential information of the families where the BAR-O meters were installed was discovered by the relationship managers with various unscrupulous elements for monetary benefits and, after that, the families were corrupted and forced to watch specific channels. “, which fraudulently increased the TRP for the TV channel and based on the manipulated TRP, the advertisers were deceived and advertised on the channel that would not have been done otherwise,” said ED. “In two of these channels; “Only five compromised families are contributing to approximately 25 percent of Mumbai viewership for the respective period and for the third channel, five compromised families are contributing to approximately 12 percent of Mumbai viewership,” the agency said. The TRP scam came to light last year when the Broadcasting Public Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through the Hansa Research Group alleging that several TV channels were manipulating TRP numbers. Mumbai police have arrested 13 people in connection with the case, including a former BARC COO. It has covered indictments of 12 people in the case, including former Hansa Research Group officials, news channel owners and an aide to Media Media (distribution) employee Ghanshyam Singh. They have been charged with fraud, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

