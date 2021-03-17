The global approach to COVID-19 vaccines: A picture of inequality

Ensuring widespread global access to COVID-19 vaccines, which is necessary to prevent deaths and contribute to the global immunity of the population, is a critical challenge and could threaten the ability to control the pandemic. Despite efforts to address vaccine access, in particular through the creation of COVAX, which aims to support the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines with a particular focus on assisting low- and middle-income countries, significant inequalities remain. The latest data from Global Health Innovation Center Globe Launch and Speed ​​Scale Speedometer, which monitors COVID-19 vaccine purchases, finds that high-income countries already own more than half of all global doses purchased, and it is estimated that there will not be enough vaccine doses to cover the population of world, at least2023.

To further examine the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses, we used data from the Duke Launch and Scale Speedometer to calculate the proportion of doses purchased by the country revenue group compared to their share of the global population. adults (focusing on adults, ages 18+, because most COVID-19 vaccines are so far only available to the adult population). Furthermore, we have calculated the potential vaccine coverage rate, i.e. the portion of the adult population that can be fully vaccinated by the country’s income group. To do this, we restored doses secured through regional agreements to their respective recipients and added them to the individual amounts of countries where bilateral agreements were also in force. While it is not possible to distribute most COVAX doses purchased in individual countries at this time, as COVAX has not yet published its full distribution plan, we have estimated how the distribution of all COVAX doses in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) these distributions (see Methodology for more details). Ultimately, we find that without redistribution of doses already purchased from high-income countries (through donations or other means) and / or increased support for the production or production of additional doses, more than four in ten (41%) adults in the world will not be able to get vaccinated, even after you have allocated all COVAX doses to LMIC.

High-income countries, which represent only one-fifth of the global adult population, have purchased more than half of all vaccine doses, resulting in an imbalance between the share of the adult population and the doses purchased for all other income groups.. We find that although high-income countries account for only 19% of the global adult population, collectively, they have purchased more than half (54%, or 4.6 billion) of the global doses of vaccines purchased so far. Of the remaining doses, 33% were purchased from the LMIC, which accounts for 81% of the global adult population; an additional 13% were purchased from COVAX. According to the income group of countries, the largest inequality between purchased doses and the share of the population is for middle-income countries (37% of the global population versus 12% of purchased doses, or 989 million doses), closely followed – revenue countries (37% vs. 18%, or 1.5 billion doses). Inequality for low-income countries is lower (3% vs. 7%, or 263 million doses) (see Figure 1a).

The inequality is even more pronounced when looking at the part that can be vaccinated. While sufficient doses of vaccines have been purchased to cover 80% of the adult population, high-income countries have sufficient doses to vaccinate more than twice their populations while the LMIC can only cover one-third.

High-income countries currently have sufficient doses of vaccine to cover more than twice their adult populations (245% see Figure 2a). Meanwhile, LMICs currently have only sufficient doses of vaccines to reach approximately one-third of their population, with middle-income middle-income countries able to cover 39% of their adult population, low-income countries 38% and low middle income countries 27%

Providing all doses of COVAX for LMIC may help, but it would still leave vaccines out of reach for most of the global population. COVAX, which currently accounts for 13% (1.12 billion) of the total number of global doses purchased, has not yet completed the distribution plan for its full supply, although most doses are expected to be distributed to LMIC. We looked at what would happen to global distribution, in terms of population and vaccine coverage, if all 1.12 billion doses of COVAX were provided for LMIC (which will not happen as some will go to high-income countries high). While this would result in an increase in the proportion of doses purchased for LMIC from 33% to 46%, it would still be below their share of the adult global population (81%) (see Figure 1b). Moreover, even with COVAX doses, less than half (49%) of the adult population in LMIC would be able to be vaccinated (see Figure 2b).

The difference between the vaccines purchased and the income level of the country is considerable, but can be addressed in large part through the redistribution of doses, as some high-income countries have said. However, such a strategy depends heavily on the as yet unknown results of some candidate vaccine trials or on a significant increase in the production and production of already authorized vaccines. This analysis demonstrates significant disparities in vaccine access in most parts of the world, at least from the doses purchased to date. While high-income countries have provided sufficient doses for more than twice their adult population, LMICs currently have only sufficient doses to vaccinate only one-third, or, if all COVAX doses have been assigned to them , still less than half. Although there are currently enough purchased doses to vaccinate 80% of the global adult population, if these doses are not redistributed, large disparities in vaccine distribution will continue, posing a major challenge to achieving global population immunity. Some high-income countries have indicated they will donate their overdoses, including France, Norway, United Kingdom, AND US Government, who has said he will do so only after he has vaccinated the U.S. population. Still, even if such donations were to occur, their ability to fully address these inequalities depends in part on the success of some vaccine candidates still in clinical trials or their ability to support increased production or production capacity for vaccine products already successful.