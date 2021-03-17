Assassin Gregory Despres ordered to stay in safe psychiatric environment in New Brunswick





MONCTON, NB – A man from New Brunswick who was not found criminally liable after brutally killing his elderly neighbors in 2005 was ordered Wednesday to remain in treatment at a safe psychiatric institution. A 2008 trial found Gregory Despres suffering from fraud and schizophrenia when he killed 74-year-old Fred Fulton and 70-year-old Verna Decarie at their home in Minto, NB. Both were stabbed to death and Fulton was beheaded with a home-made sword. Despres was later arrested in Massachusetts and extradited back to Canada for trial. He had crossed into the United States in Calais, Maine, where border guards seized a homemade sword, a tape, a knife and a chainsaw, but allowed him to continue because he had US citizenship. During a hearing Wednesday in Moncton, NB, psychiatrist Dr. Louis Theriault told the New Brunswick Review Board that there has been no real change in Despress’s condition and that he consistently refuses treatment. He is withdrawn. He is not accompanied, Theriault said. I suspect there are still some deceptive sub-radar ideas that exist, he added. These ideas are magnificent and are not entirely related to reality. Theriault said he believes Despres, 38, should stay at the Shepody Healing Center at the Dorchester Penitentiary because he would be a danger to society if released into the community. Despres, he added, maintains his innocence and refuses to discuss the killings. When a board member asked Despres on Wednesday why he was not receiving treatment from doctors, the man replied: name, level, number. During the trial in 2007, the judge was told Despres believed he was a pilot with an organization he referred to as the SSP or Super Space Patrol. At one point during Wednesday’s hearing, a board member referred to him as Mr. Despres, prompting Despres to quickly correct him, saying he was Lieutenant Despres. Two years ago, doctors at the Shepody Healing Center requested that Despres be transferred to the Restigouche Hospital Center in Campbellton, NB, or a mental health care center in Penetanguishene, Ont. The board said Wednesday that the request was rejected in 2019 by the provincial attorney general. Theriault said Despres has started to get stuck at Shepody and said he supports his transfer to another facility if approved by the board. Despres said he wants a move to another landscape change from Dorchester. The board ordered Despres to stay at the Shepody Healing Center. Tosh to meet again before the end of this year to discuss a possible transfer of Despres to Restigouche Hospital Center. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading … This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2021. By Kevin Bissett at Fredericton.







