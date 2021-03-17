How To Ensure This Is Not A Lost Year For America’s Children Dean of Education at Harvard

The following, by Bridget Terry Long, Dean of the Harvard University School of Education, takes a different look at learning loss.

She argues that it is not just academics that students have lost, but also mental health and trauma support, and that America needs to think broadly about using additional support systems, such as tutors and nurses and counselors, to help children to regain what they lost during the pandemic.

By Bridget Terry Long

I have been dealing with the first anniversary of our covid-19 blockage with the same mix of infidelity, sadness, and vague urges of hope as most teachers I know. There is also a healthy dose of care, given the constantly shifting sands and the constant list of unknowns. We were all reflecting on the range of losses we experienced as parents, as members of the community, and as people who care deeply about education.

Apart from health care, no sector has felt the effects as acute as education, and is assessing the consequences. Some models suggest that by the fall of 2021, students will have lost anywhere from three months to a year of learning, depending on the local impact that covid-19 has had on their schools and families.

This is cause for alarm, and these challenges lie at the forefront of long-standing inequalities in our education system that have only become more apparent over the past year alone. But this is not the time for resignation and despair.

Instead, now is the time to take action to make sure it is not a wasted year. If we commit to addressing the challenges facing education and students of all ages, we can find ourselves on a better path than the one we were pre-covid-19 on.

So how can we work to ensure that this is not a wasted year?

First, in a time of unprecedented turmoil, we need data so that we can identify our most pressing challenges and focus our attention on the specific problems of each class, school, and community.

To paraphrase a famous, data-free quote, we are simply working on thoughts and conjectures. We need to have information to make thoughtful decisions about what to prioritize and how to use limited resources to help our students as the clock counts for this year.

Formative assessments those that teachers use to assess where students are at a given time would provide insight into what has been lost as well as gains earned. This is likely to vary by student and class due to the different impact of the pandemic that has changed from family and neighborhood.

We should also prioritize the areas of lessons learned over the past year. For many people, this has begun with recognizing how much schools and teachers do for society by addressing not only academic needs but also nutrition, socio-emotional support and security.

This has certainly been a time of innovation and experimentation, growth and creativity. Educators have learned promising new practices and we need to capture these emerging best practices and apply them across the field.

Separation of practices has been particularly difficult when physical distancing has meant isolation and excessive demands have left time limited, but there has been no more important time to do so given the ongoing complexity faced by students, families and teachers. In particular, federal and state governments can play an important role in collecting and sharing the data and information gathered to help provide guidance and share influential practices and activities.

Next, we need to rethink the traditional school calendar and consider increasing the amount of teaching time for students. Last year has shown us that we are not necessarily bound by bus schedules and student trips. Schools that have established virtual learning infrastructure may find it helpful to continue to rely on technology to provide students with academic resources or guidance outside of the typical school day. And, as far as students can protest, we should also consider using the summer months to make up for lost time. Some school districts are already considering this.

Last year also highlighted the profound value of the support that schools provide outside of academic guidance and these should take precedence to address the mental health strain and real trauma that some students have experienced during this turbulent time.

During a regular year, schools are a tool to provide access to a range of professionals in addition to classroom teachers, school counselors, teaching specialists, teaching assistants and school nurses who are trained to spot and address challenges. countless in relation to physical, mental, and emotional well-being students. The need for these professionals and trained teachers to provide informed trauma guidance is only growing.

In our work, we also need to think carefully about what the school alone cannot do. The pandemic underscored for many people that community-based organizations are also an important part of our education system, because when quarantine went into effect, we lost a lot of the support they provide, like after-school programs, recreation, and tutors.

School partnerships are critical, and when executed well, such partnerships can help provide students and their families with a fuller network of support than a school alone can.

Thankfully, there are wonderful examples of programs that have successfully utilized community resources to improve students, long before the pandemic struck. The Harlem Children Area, for example, is an inspiring example. There have also been efforts focused on engaging older students to assist younger students with their academic work, which may be beneficial to both, and there have been proposals to establish a nationwide teaching initiative. similar to the AmeriCorps model.

Of course, the need for data and networks, extended learning time, support for mental and emotional well-being, and an expanded support framework can be complex and resource intensive.

The good news is that we are not starting from square one; there are examples of successful models and evidence-based approaches that can be scaled up with some investment. From high-impact tutors and virtual counseling to using technology to support student writing and facilitate peer-to-peer learning opportunities, we can learn from all of these models.

At a time when all the usual assumptions are being questioned, this is exactly the time for bold ideas. There are ways to combat learning loss if we are willing to provide the resources we need and work to scale them up.

As we moved into the second year of the pandemic disruption, we were all struggling with the big and small changes that have come into our lives. But the loss of learning should not be one of those enduring legacies.