The daily number of Chandigarhs Covid exceeds 200 after six months
For the first time since September 24 last year, the daily number of Covid-19 cases exceeded 200 on Wednesday, which also pushed the number of active cases to 1,330, the highest in six months.
Up to 201 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,592. While 21,903 patients have recovered, 359 have been exposed to the virus so far.
In fact, the Prime Minister on Wednesday identified Chandigarh as one of the 12 states and UT with troubled districts due to the steady growth rate of cases between 1 and 15 March.
However, in the middle of the roof, the Chandigarh administration has ruled out a night curfew.
The spread of infection is increasing, but fatalities have not shown any peak. We are closely monitoring the situation, and if things go beyond a certain point, the option of more restrictions is always open. However, there will be no bitter reaction, e.g. curfew at night, said UT councilor Manoj Parida.
Parida said testing is on the rise and more micro-content areas are being identified, including six on Wednesday, to deal with the current wave.
The health department has already warned of a second wave, like the one witnessed in September, largely because of people ignoring Covid’s proper behavior.
10 areas reporting maximum cases, albeit scattered
New cases reported in the city this month are concentrated in several pockets from 71 localities in the city, official data suggest. Up to 35% of the cases reported between March 4 and 15 occurred in Manimajra and nine sectors, mainly in the southern parts (see map).
Clusters that may have developed are dependent on various factors, such as population density. Also, the spread of the infection in previous waves determines how much the population is still vulnerable, said Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of the public health school and community medicine department at PGIMER.
Health department officials said that within sectors reporting high numbers, cases are scattered, making it difficult to identify micro-content areas.
At least two houses vertically or horizontally should have been affected due to the virus to define a micro-content area. However, currently the cases are spread across sectors, said a senior UT health official, not wanting to be mentioned.
Ramping testing, ensure strict enforcement: Badnore
Chandigarh VP administrator Singh Badnore on Wednesday headed the health department to step up evidence and told police to ensure strict enforcement of Covid norms after attending a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about steps to be taken to controlling the resurgence of the pandemic.
In his speech during the virtual meeting which was also attended by the prime ministers of different states, Badnore said that although there has been a significant increase in cases this month due to various relaxations and the lifting of restrictions on rallies.
Following the meeting, Badnore instructed senior UT officials to follow the 3-Ts (Testing, Tracking and Treatment) principle to combat the virus.
The health department was told to increase the number of tests, particularly RT-PCR, and send genome samples to Pune to determine the type of virus.
Badnore said school teachers, students and people coming from outside at the train station and bus stand should be tested regularly, and buyers should be tested themselves after coming into contact with many clients.
The administrator instructed the director general of police to intensify reporting in public places, restaurants and markets to ensure people wear masks and follow social distancing.
According to data shared by Badnore with the Prime Minister, the UT administration has already conducted 2.8 loop tests against a population of about 12 loops. He also mentioned that 57,000 people have been vaccinated, and the dose loss is up to 2%.
