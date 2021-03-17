After 10 years of Assad’s Brutal War in Syria, will there ever be justice?

Ten years ago this week, pro-democracy demonstrations erupted against Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in the southern Syrian city of Deraa. In the weeks, months, and years that followed, those peaceful uprisings began to turn into a fierce and senseless war of conflicts with the most heartbreaking conflicts I have ever seen.

A decade of war means that the lives of an entire generation of Syrians have been determined by bombs, deprivation, death and displacement. A decade of war means a society that will take half a century to heal. In the case of Syria, where Assad himself the head of state has burned his country, there is also the issue of monstrous war crimes: chemical weapons used against civilians; tens of thousands of arbitrary detentions and disappearances; rape and torture. According to a last report by the United Nations Commission of Inquiry into Syria, the war has been marked by the most heinous violations of humanitarian and human rights standards, including regime violence against its own population on a genocidal scale. As always, civilians carry the heavy burden.

Although the war is not technically over Geir Pedersen, the Norwegian diplomat who is the UN envoy to Syria, is still hard to work with It is clear to most Syrians and outside observers that Assad has won and will remain in power . But how do we end this war so that there is justice for those who suffered? With half a million Syrians dead, 6.6 million refugees in neighboring countries and Europe, and millions more internally displaced, not to mention an entire country deeply traumatized by brutality, is there any grim lesson that can help prevent future wars?

As someone who works in documenting war crimes, the most important issue for me is transitional justice. Neither side in the war will leave with clean hands, but the Assad regime is responsible for far greater massacres than any of the others, including the ugly caliphate, whose dehumanizing Islamic State has spread to large parts of the country. Syria as the war continued. . How will we address the large-scale and systematic crimes committed by Assad against his people? And most importantly: If he remains in power, how can those who suffered under him feel safe again?

Another open question is whether the survivors of his horrific crimes will ever be compensated. The historical precedents and structures that the world has established to ensure this from the Nuremberg trials of Nazi perpetrators to the war crimes tribunals in The Hague are often slow, tedious and inefficient. And these courts rarely prosecute men and women who actually committed the crimes.

If you go to parts of Bosnia today where the war was extremely fierce in small towns in Eastern Bosnia such as Foca where Serbs set up rape camps and held women there for months, who were sometimes raped up to 16 times a day, you still meet a lot survivors. These women know the men who ruined their lives because victims and perpetrators often live in the same city. They still see them in cafes. They know that these men will never get to The Hague and will never go to jail.

Another way to achieve justice for war crimes that may become increasingly important is being pursued by human rights lawyers in various national courts. They are using the principle of universal jurisdiction, which seeks to punish criminals, regardless of where the crime was committed. In countries such as France, Finland and Germany, which have ongoing trials, laws now allow the conviction of any individual charged with a crime against humanity, a war crime including genocide and torture. The principle of universal jurisdiction goes back at least to 1961, when Adolf Eichmann was prosecuted for Nazi crimes in Israel. Recently, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was extradited to Spain. Now, the principle is being applied to the Syrian war: In a landmark decision on torture in Syria last month, a German court found a former member of the Assads secret police guilty of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity in his country. All of these are victories for justice.

Perhaps Syria can look to the model of transitional justice established in Rwanda, often regarded as a model of successful post-conflict reconciliation, following a genocide that killed 1 million people in 1994. There were many factors that led to Rwanda’s recovery process : the resilience and determination of the people to leave the horror behind them, but also the implementation of the means that allowed justice to function. While not perfect, Rwandan Gacaca the judicial system (the word means to sit on the grass in the official national language, Kinyarwanda) was a form of community justice originally established by the government in 2001 to prosecute a gathering of more than 100,000 suspects who had been imprisoned for many years awaiting trial in domestic courts and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, which was set up in neighboring Tanzania.

Efforts to achieve national reconciliation and restore order in Rwanda were impressive. Gacaca the courts quickly expanded, eventually convicting many of the suspects who would never have had to face a fair trial. Gacaca the system had deep flaws, offenders were convicted only on witness testimony, and human rights groups say they fell far short of international legal standards, including the right to a fair trial and due process. But given the fact that the formal courts were overloaded and it would take years to prosecute the perpetrators, the courts at least gave the victims some emotional compensation. The guilty parties were not running away from their crimes with impunity.

In 2011, at the beginning of the war, I started documenting torture and sexual violence in Syria for my book Breakfast that came to us: Departures from Syria. I got the title from the testimony of one of the many people I interviewed. She was sent from her home at dawn, still in her pajamas, to a prison where she was raped and tortured. As the years passed and I interviewed dozens of survivors, I realized they all had one thing in common: The day they were taken was their last day of any kind of normalcy. To the mind of someone who has been brutalized so much, the world is divided into the time frame before their world was destroyed, and gloomy, gloomy after.

The stories I heard from ordinary Syrians who were arrested, imprisoned, raped or tortured had family members who disappeared reminded me in many ways of the work I had done in Bosnia. The atrocities were intended to cause as much pain as possible to civilians and to destroy the structure of the society they victimized. Going through my notes made me question the depths of darkness into which human beings can descend. A young man I interviewed, a philosophy student, was tortured by doctors who used non-anesthetic surgery to brutalize him.

When the Russians went to war in 2015, their deliberate aerial bombardment of hospitals and healthcare facilities was a method of instilling fear and breaking the will of the people if you kill doctors, you kill the mainstay of communities. This makes it clear that the goal is not to defeat a fighting force, but to destroy a society. But it was also a way to destroy the Assads war crimes evidence.

Like Because the Syrian war, more than any other, is highly documented. By 2011, many people had camera smartphones (unlike in Bosnia, Rwanda, or even Iraq and Afghanistan in the early days of the war), allowing ordinary people to go out and take pictures of helicopters dropping barrel bombs. or of destroyed buildings.

In Aleppo and Idlib, it was the White Helmets, a group of first responders who came from communities and dug up people from the rubble from the bombing. They carried Go-Pro cameras on their helmets to capture atrocities firsthand. Russian bombers often returned for a double strike to kill the first responders even as they were trying to rescue the victims of the first attacks. This was a very effective way to ensure that there would be no pictures of Russian crimes.

The only way for countries to recover after the war is for them to have some sort of process of truth and reconciliation. In Syria, given the extent and scale of war crimes, this is absolutely essential. As Assad is unlikely to ever be brought before the International Criminal Court Syria has not accepted the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the court the real likelihood that a war crimes tribunal will remain with bodies like the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) ) in Geneva.

IIIM, adopted in 2016 and reporting to the United Nations General Assembly, does not prosecute; is an independent body with a mandate to assist in bringing war criminals to justice for crimes committed in Syria since 2011. They control a central evidence depot. They collect, consolidate, analyze and prepare case files to support competent jurisdictions that comply with international law standards. They make their work from an indescribable villa on the land of the Palais des Nations in Geneva, the former headquarters of the League of Nations of Fate. At the head of IIIM is an energetic French prosecutor, Catherine Marchi-Uhel, who personally lists documents, images, hard drives and open source material. Its purpose is to support accountability processes that will help bring about justice.

While IIIM will never replace the ICC or domestic courts that can rule, Marchi-Uhel, who has worked on human rights issues involving Islamic State, Kosovo, Iraq and Cambodia, told me that past cases have made it clear that justice requires multiple actors each playing their part to enable justice for more victims of large-scale crimes. That means leaving it to the ICC and other special courts may not be enough. IIIM fills a life gap as an independent institution, it is not affected by UN Security Council vetoes by Russia and China that have blocked Syria’s referral to the ICC. Our approach is at the center of casualties and survivors, she said. And we want the work we do to be quite representative of the experiences and perspectives of Syrian victims and survivors.

Perhaps their important work will be reproduced by other new and creative tools of justice that expand the arsenal of those fighting for truth and reconciliation after a terrible decade of war. As the world fails to help end the endless killings and abuses, we owe it to Syria and other war-torn countries. One of the most shocking legacies of the Syrian war is that we do not know how many people actually died The UN stopped counting in 2016. But we have substantial evidence on the great suffering caused to civilians. The least we can do, as members of the international community, is use that evidence to bring some of the bad guys to justice.