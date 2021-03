The Lebanese president calls on the prime minister to form a cabinet immediately

Aoun urged Hariri to meet with him at the presidential palace and work together to form a government or leave if they could not agree. The call appears an attempt to clear the blame for the months-long political battle in which both sides have exchanged allegations of obstruction. Aoun is an ally of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group. Hariri, who has worked closely with Hezbollah in the past, is embroiled in a power struggle with the Aouns political party and is under pressure to oust Hezbollah from a future cabinet. Underlining the complicated Lebanese balance sheet action, Hezbollah says it supports Hariri even when he loses international support amid disappointment at the stalemate. Legally, a president cannot dismiss a certain prime minister, elected by Parliament. It is unclear what will break the blockage. Under the constitution, the president can suggest names to the designated prime minister, who is ultimately responsible for forming a cabinet. Shock after shock, every day brings its loads and worries, and the anxiety grows because of the inability to have the simplest means for an honest life, Aoun said. Amid trade in political fault, Lebanon’s domestic currency continues to fall, losing over 90% of its value since October 2019. The economic crisis is the worst challenge to the stability of small countries since the end of the civil war in 1990 and has pushed nearly half the population into poverty. Banks have imposed informal controls on people’s savings and the Central Bank’s foreign reserves are shrinking to an import-dependent country of over 80% of its basic needs. Desperate and angry, Lebanese protesters have taken to the streets to seek a way out of the crisis as prices rise and goods disappear from the market. But public outrage has not spilled over into nationwide protests similar to those in 2019 even as Lebanon has been gripped by multiple crises, including a rise in coronavirus infections and pressure on the health sector. The outgoing government resigned last August after a massive explosion in the port of Beirut that killed 211 people, injured more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods in the capital. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

