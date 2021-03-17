GERD: Egypt-Sudan Approach – Egypt – Al-Ahram Weekly

A multitude of visits at the highest levels reflects the determination of Egypt and Sudan to work together to address the threats facing both countries.

Ali Al-Hefni, Egypt’s former deputy foreign minister, says Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli’s recent visit to Sudan drew up an effective roadmap for relations, which includes co-operation in a number of areas. The process was further accelerated by President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi’s trip to Egypt’s southern neighbor.

The Egyptian-Sudanese rapprochement is unparalleled, says Abbas Sharaki, a professor at Cairo University’s Institute for African Studies and Studies. And while concerns about GERD top the agenda of both capitals, Sharaki stresses that agreements have been reached on a host of other issues, including military co-operation.

But whatever the alleged topic of the meeting, be it closer economic co-operation or political co-ordination, the two countries have used the opportunity to emphasize their determination to reach a legally binding agreement on the dam and reaffirm their refusal to act. unilateral on the part of Ethiopia intended to impose an accomplished achievement.

An example of their newly coordinated approach was last Friday’s joint call for the resumption of trilateral talks, mediated by an international quartet made up of the African Union (AU), the UN, the EU and the US

On Tuesday, Ethiopia said it had not officially received the quartet’s suggestion and was ready to resume tripartite negotiations. Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufti told the Ethiopian News Agency that Ethiopia had not formally received Sudan and Egypt’s suggestion for an international quartet committee, adding that “trilateral talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Dam “Greater Ethiopia should end up between the three countries themselves, not through mediators,” he said.

As Addis Ababa continues to resist international mediation and makes few bones for its intention to undertake a second filling of the GERD reservoir with or without an agreement, the joint stance of Cairo and Khartoum is increasingly moving away from Ethiopia between a rock and a difficult place.

GERD chaired the issues discussed during Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok’s two-day visit to Cairo last weekend.

Hamdok and Al-Sisi reviewed recent developments in the dam file and agreed to intensify talks with regional and international parties to support the Sudanese proposal to form a four-party committee. They also discussed ways to boost trade and create joint investment projects in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Hamdok said President Al-Sisi’s visit to Khartoum earlier this month spurred efforts to promote co-operation in a range of joint strategies and actions. During a meeting with Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, respectively the head and Vice-President of the Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council, the leaders of the two countries called for intensified bilateral, regional and international efforts to achieve a binding law. agreement on the completion and operation of the GERD, addressed economic cooperation, military and security relations, Red Sea security and the situation on the Sudanese-Ethiopian border.

Al-Sisi’s visit to Sudan came days after newly appointed Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi made the trip to Cairo. The exchange of visits also included Lt. Gen. Mohamed Farid’s trip to Khartoum on March 1st to attend the seventh meeting of the Egyptian-Sudanese Joint Military Committee, after which a joint security co-operation agreement was signed.

In November 2020 Egypt and Sudan conducted joint military maneuvers. Other collaborative projects now gaining momentum include plans to connect the two countries’ power grids and rail networks, and initiatives to develop higher education, research, agriculture, irrigation, trade and industry.

Ethiopia’s unilateral decision to fill the dam in the last rainy season and repeat the process this year has strengthened joint Egyptian-Sudanese relations and coordination, argues Hani Raslan, an expert at the Al-Ahram Center. for Political and Strategic Studies.

“The arrogant language and threats that Addis Ababa has used in its border dispute with Sudan further pushed Sudan to strengthen its relations with Egypt in defense of its security, stability and territorial integrity,” he said.

Despite developments in the dam file this summer, Egypt and Sudan will continue to strengthen their relationship because they reflect genuine political will from both sides, says Al-Hefni.

Sharaki does not rule out that the newly coordinated stance of the two countries could lead to a breakthrough in the tripartite negotiations. While Ethiopia has rejected the quartet committee acting as mediator, it has signaled it will accept it as an observer.

“I expect that, as a compromise, the committee will play a role somewhere between that of observer and mediator,” Sharaki says. “While this would be acceptable to Ethiopia, which has consistently refused mediation, it could also give a boost to stalled negotiations.”

* A version of this article appears in print in the 18th edition of Al-Ahram Week of March 18, 2021 under the title: Egypt-Sudan Approach

