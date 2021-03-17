International
Belgian bishop slams Vatican over gay union decree
Brussels – A Belgian bishop has slammed the Vatican for its decree that the Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions as God “cannot bless sin”.
Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny wrote in an opinion on Wednesday that he felt “ashamed of my Church” and “intellectual and moral misunderstanding” after Pope Francis approved the “negative” answer to a question whether the Catholic clergy has the authority to bless same-sex unions. The official response said that God “does not bless and cannot bless sin.”
Bonny, who was part of a 2015 Vatican synod on marriage and family, said: “I want to apologize to everyone for whom this is painful and incomprehensible.”
The Belgian Bishops’ Conference supported Bonny’s concerns, saying LGBT believers and their families saw the Vatican decree as “extremely painful”. The conference called on everyone to work in “a climate of respect, recognition and integration”.
The Vatican’s position has pleased conservatives, disappointed advocates for LGBT Catholics, and thrown grief into a debate within the German Catholic Church, which has been at the forefront of discussing hot issues such as Catholic teachings on homosexuality.
Bonny said he was disappointed with the level of argument he went through the note from the Vatican orthodox office, Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
“Intellectually, it doesn’t even reach high school level. These kinds of arguments, logic, you see them right through them. These days, you don’t convince anyone that way,” Bonny said.
The Congregation note distinguished between the blessing of same-sex unions and the welcome of the church and the blessing of gay people, which it approved. She argued that such unions were not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.
The Vatican believes that homosexuals should be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual sex is “disordered from within.” Catholic teachings say that marriage is an eternal union between a man and a woman that is part of God’s plan and that aims to create a new life.
The orthodoxy office document argued that same-sex unions could not be blessed by the Catholic Church because they are not part of this plan.
God “does not bless and cannot bless sin: He blesses the sinful man, so that he may accept that he is part of his love plan and allow himself to be changed by it,” the note said.
In his opinion piece published in the Belgian newspaper De Standaard, Bonny objected that “sin is one of the most difficult theological and moral categories to define, and one of the last to address people and their way of life. living together “.
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a similar decree in 2003 stating that church respect for homosexuals “can in no way lead to the adoption of homosexual conduct or the legal recognition of homosexual unions.”
Belgium has historically been a staunch Roman Catholic country with strong ties to the Vatican. But the number of believers and participation in church services has declined in recent decades.
The nation is filled with churches large and small, but their announcements of death are almost ever greater than those of baptisms.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]