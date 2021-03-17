Belgian bishop slams Vatican over gay union decree

Brussels – A Belgian bishop has slammed the Vatican for its decree that the Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions as God “cannot bless sin”.

Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny wrote in an opinion on Wednesday that he felt “ashamed of my Church” and “intellectual and moral misunderstanding” after Pope Francis approved the “negative” answer to a question whether the Catholic clergy has the authority to bless same-sex unions. The official response said that God “does not bless and cannot bless sin.”

Bonny, who was part of a 2015 Vatican synod on marriage and family, said: “I want to apologize to everyone for whom this is painful and incomprehensible.”

The Belgian Bishops’ Conference supported Bonny’s concerns, saying LGBT believers and their families saw the Vatican decree as “extremely painful”. The conference called on everyone to work in “a climate of respect, recognition and integration”.

The Vatican’s position has pleased conservatives, disappointed advocates for LGBT Catholics, and thrown grief into a debate within the German Catholic Church, which has been at the forefront of discussing hot issues such as Catholic teachings on homosexuality.

Bonny said he was disappointed with the level of argument he went through the note from the Vatican orthodox office, Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

“Intellectually, it doesn’t even reach high school level. These kinds of arguments, logic, you see them right through them. These days, you don’t convince anyone that way,” Bonny said.

The Congregation note distinguished between the blessing of same-sex unions and the welcome of the church and the blessing of gay people, which it approved. She argued that such unions were not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.

The Vatican believes that homosexuals should be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual sex is “disordered from within.” Catholic teachings say that marriage is an eternal union between a man and a woman that is part of God’s plan and that aims to create a new life.

The orthodoxy office document argued that same-sex unions could not be blessed by the Catholic Church because they are not part of this plan.

God “does not bless and cannot bless sin: He blesses the sinful man, so that he may accept that he is part of his love plan and allow himself to be changed by it,” the note said.

In his opinion piece published in the Belgian newspaper De Standaard, Bonny objected that “sin is one of the most difficult theological and moral categories to define, and one of the last to address people and their way of life. living together “.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a similar decree in 2003 stating that church respect for homosexuals “can in no way lead to the adoption of homosexual conduct or the legal recognition of homosexual unions.”

Belgium has historically been a staunch Roman Catholic country with strong ties to the Vatican. But the number of believers and participation in church services has declined in recent decades.

The nation is filled with churches large and small, but their announcements of death are almost ever greater than those of baptisms.