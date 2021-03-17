People warned to be wary of scams ahead of Census Day 2021





People in England and Wales have been warned to be wary of fraud before Census Day 2021.

Every 10 years, all families across England and Wales are required to complete a questionnaire about their lifestyle and living situation, known as the Census.

The survey provides a unique overview of the population of the nation and society in which we live and aims to help organizations make decisions about planning and financing public services. From March 22, field registration officers will knock on doors and assist those who do not answer any questions. Oxfordshire Trading Standards have moved in to warn people of possible fraud and have told people what to look for to keep their data safe. He said: “All officers will carry official identification cards.

“The card will have a photo and the name of the officer.

“Officers will work all day to contact residents, but will not call before 09:00 or after 20:00.

“Registration officials will never ask for money or bank details at any point during the conversation with respondents.”

They added things to be aware of if anyone is approaching their home. “All Registration Officers will work in a socially distanced manner; “They will all wear PPE and will not enter anyone’s house,” they said.

“The Office for National Statistics has some important studies and surveys that continue along with the census. Therefore, it is possible for an address to be visited by staff working on other surveys as well.

“Any member of the public interested that the person on their doorstep is not a registration officer can call the number on the critical worker letter that the officer can tell them.” When should the registration be done? The 2021 census will be held on Sunday 21 March and is valid only for families in England and Wales. Registration in Scotland has been postponed again to 2022 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The date of a census in Northern Ireland has not yet been announced. How is it realized? The survey was registered by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and, for the first time, this year will be conducted mainly online. The ONS goal is for 75 percent of registration returns to be made online, with the remainder completed on traditional paper forms. Most families will receive a unique code in the mail which will allow them to make online registration returns. Census questions are modified at any time conducted to reflect the needs of the time, although the 2021 census will be largely similar to the 2011 census, with questions about age, ethnicity, religion, employment, and relationships. However, three new questions have been included this year including veteran status, sexual orientation and gender identity. The ONS intends to publish an initial set of census reports one year after they occur, and to make available all results within two years. Is registration mandatory? The 1920 Census Act makes it mandatory for everyone in England and Wales to participate in the census. Those who fail to meet this legal requirement to complete the questionnaire risk being fined up to 1,000 1,000, as it is a criminal offense. It is also a criminal offense to provide inaccurate information, so make sure you are accurate when completing it. More information on the 2021 census can be found on the government website. What to do if you suspect fraud

REPORTS: Fraud of action: If you have noticed a scam or have been cheated, cheated or experienced cybercrime. You can visit the website (www.actionfraud.police.uk) or call Fraud Action on 0300 123 20 40.

KVSHILLA: Citizen Counseling for Customer Service: You can visit the website (www.citizensadvice.org.uk) or call Citizen Customer Service at 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for a Welsh speaking counselor.







