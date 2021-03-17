An antitrust exception for news media will not take us back to the time before high technology

Something is rotten on the internet. Facebook and Google dominate the online advertising market, draining the resources needed by any other digital content service company. For the news media, merging an increasingly digital world with the use of Google and Facebook online advertising revenue has been catastrophic. Unfortunately, granting an antitrust exemption to news media to negotiate as a group with Facebook and Google will not be the time machine that brings news media back to where they were.

Last week, the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives held a hearing called Resurrection Competition, Part 2: Preserving a Free and Different Press. There were many things during the hearing, many of which were irrelevant to the real problems facing the increasingly focused media ecosystem, or the death of small, local, and independent news outlets.

Leaving aside the diversions, the real topic of the hearing was the Journalism Act on Competition and Protection, which would exempt publishers and broadcasters from antitrust laws, allowing them to form a unified block for negotiations with companies. of technology. The idea is that the news media is struggling in the present time. The problem is that the news media there are fighting, time gone. Allowing this exemption will not restore newspapers that have been shut down, journalists that have been fired, or fail to dismantle media mergers that have occurred in the meantime.

During the hearing, it was argued that this was a lifeline to keep the news media afloat while the most substantial changes to the law were mechanisms that would reduce the power of Big Tech. The other argument made was that such an exception would revitalize the local press by giving way to profit. It was also stated that the exemption would be limited in time and could only apply to certain smaller publishers.

But such an exception does not answer the question of where it is thought that journalists should receive initial funding to build new outlets to replace those that have disappeared. This does not answer the question of who will negotiate, as so few small points exist now. Does not answer the question of why hedge funds, private equity gouls and giant almost-monopoly media should manage to reap the benefits of this new exemption when they have already taken advantage of Big Techs market takeover, capturing and eradicating affordable media. It does not propose a way to stop THESE companies from using whatever is negotiated under this exception as a quick point for their negotiations.

The Australian model

Mentioned many times during this hearing was the last news from Australia, where Google and Facebook clashed on the ground of News Corporation, the Murdoch empire that also controls Fox News, Sky News and major newspapers in many countries. There are important lessons to be learned from this.

First, we need to be honest about the state of the media. News is important, yes. It’s a public good. Journalists are doing something they feel called to do. However, there are currently some really small and independent media operations. And in the case of certain companies like those owned by Murdochs or Sulzbergersit would be a mistake to assume that the ills of industry are actually being visited upon them: or that the satisfaction of their needs will flow to the rest of the journalistic ecosystem.

The fundamental innovation behind Australian law is that it would create a direct revenue channel from (clearly) Google and Facebook to media institutions, who can engage in collective bargaining to set tariffs for the use of their materials from technology companies. These institutions would include local, small and non-profit media, as well as giants, and rules regarding the handling of all news services (including those not in negotiations).

Challenges with this approach began before it passed into law. Alphabet reached its agreement with Murdoch; Facebook (awkwardly) shut down every Australian news site from its protest service.

The Australian proposal is not as bad as the EU linking the tax plan, which clearly linked news media aid to an expansionist view of copyright. Trying to use copyright to fight Big Tech does not hurt them, they just set filters, but that thing makes make it more difficult for others to properly quote old reporting or construct and comment on events happening around the world. But it struggles with similar problems: companies can still, it seems, separate big players from small ones. And, ultimately, the real implementation relies on Big Tech that needs external news services to take advantage. Profit center tech giants are not stealing news media content: they are stealing its ads. That Google in Europe and Facebook in Australia, were willing and able to simply refuse to wait for the news media, demonstrates this. And the only solution in this model to that asymmetry (as the EU eventually defined it) is to force tech giants to bring news of particular companies – which raises broader questions about attractive speech, free expression and market regulation .

The bill has some ideas that are missing in US legislation. A call for transparency about how companies choose to promote and rank news is what we echo. A ban on using the algorithm to take revenge on companies trying to evade their services or avoid making money for tech companies is also a smart move. But ultimately, Australia is trying to solve a problem by freezing that problem in time. For now, media of all kinds feel dependent on Big Tech. Just one of the consequences of this dependency is an unbalanced attitude of negotiation between the two when it comes to media that collects some advertising revenue from tech giants. Australian law regulates that problem, at the cost of making the media expressly and statutory depends on Facebook and Google. It takes two monopolistic markets and binds them together by law, with a false deal revolving around an incorrect assumption that Big Tech has profited by sucking up precious pieces of news from existing media.

The United States should not look at the Australian model to solve its problems primarily because Australia does not have a convincing solution that the United States has. The Australian government identified the crisis in the news as coming from monopolistic behavior, but could not take the apparent step of breaking monopolies at least on the tech side because those companies are located elsewhere. Of course, they are located in the United States, where they can and should be treated as monopolies, with their power and scope greatly reduced.

What are we really trying to do here?

There is a pretty good amount of humor hanging between journalists these days. There are jokes about how everyone will work for either BuzzPostTimes or GoogBook. There are jokes about how newspapers are just the latest repetition of the infamous axis in the video which knocked down so many companies (and which Facebook absolutely should not be left out to be encouraged). There are some bold experiments out there, but, it should be noted, they are often operating outside the realm of advertising on Facebook and Google which is the target of it invoice. The days when newspapers collected money from advertisements and commercials are clearly over. This exception does not fix it. And do not even throw a lifeline where it is most needed.

Media consolidation is reaching its peak. As is the power of Big Tech. Even as part of a broader package, this proposal will not do what is intended. Instead, Congress should focus its attention on making sweeping changes to the antitrust law we desperately need. See how to curb the power of these oligopolies. Think beyond breaking them down to that regulation that will prevent this from happening again. Discover how to help the news media in this century, instead of trying to turn them into the last.