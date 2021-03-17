The FIU was awarded the Simon Prize for International Education Success | FIU News





NAFSA, the world’s leading nonprofit association for international education, has awarded the FIU 2021 Senator Paul Simon Award for Campus Internationalization, recognizing his efforts to make international education part of the university experience.



The award distinguishes general excellence in the integration of international education in all aspects of universities and colleges. FIU is one of five U.S. institutions to win the award. “We push our students to reach out to the world to learn, learn and collaborate so that they graduate as global citizens willing to make a difference,” said Pablo G. Ortiz, vice president for FIU Global. “We also welcome thousands of students and faculty from around the world each year who share ideas and knowledge that result in sustainable solutions for our interconnected communities. These are just some of the things that put the “international” in FIU and make us a center for global learning. “



At the core of FIU’s international education success is The Global Learning for Global Citizenship initiative, an award-winning national model that incorporates global learning course requirements for undergraduate students, high-impact global opportunities including internships and scholarships, global engagement and research scholarships, and more. More than 150,000 FIU students have benefited from global learning courses taught by more than 1,100 faculties across all disciplines. In the last five years, over 4,000 FIU students have gone abroad, or as part of an exchange program at a partner university or in a course run by a faculty. Over 200 of these faculty-led programs have been led by dozens of professors on various topics in more than 50 countries. FIU was named among the 21 best doctoral institutions in the US in 2020 AND 2021 ABOUT producing the most Fulbright Scholars of the USA.

