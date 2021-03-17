Saskatchewan adds 1 new death, 87 new COVID-19 infections

Saskatchewan reported the lowest daily coronavirus case increase to date this month after the death toll rose by one on Wednesday.

The deceased who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was reported in the 80-year-old plus group from the northwestern area, according to a press release. There have been 410 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan so far.

Read more: Worship service restrictions remain in effect for Regina and the area

The provincial government said a total of 448COVID-19 variants have now been discovered in Saskatchewan.

As of Wednesday, the 103 most presumed concern variants (VOCs) were added to a total of 313 reported in the northeast (1), Saskatoon (6), central east (5), Regina (264), south central areas (23) and southeast (14), according to a press release.

The story goes down the ad

In addition to the alleged cases, 135 VOC cases have been confirmed. Officials said one of the previously reported cases B.1.1.7 was a duplicate and was removed from the count.











1:52 ‘Dominant type’: 90% of COVID-19 cases in Regina are a variant





‘Dominant type’: 90% of COVID-19 cases in Regina are a variant



According to the government on Tuesday, there were 87 new cases of COVID-19 with total infection in Saskatchewan now at 30,970. The new seven-day average of daily cases has dropped from 138 on Tuesday to 135.

Provincial hospitals currently provide care to 139 patients with COVID-19 108 are receiving hospital care and 31 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now stand at 1,264 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number of active cases since November 8, when there were 1,122.

Read more: Coronavirus: Lawson Heights School in Saskatoon switches to online learning

The story goes down the ad

The total number of people recovering from the virus has risen to 29,296 after another 114 recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,597 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. So far, 617,664 tests have been performed in the province.

A total of 112,764 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.











8:00 Can you expand your social circle after being vaccinated? The doctor will answer your questions COVID-19





Can you expand your social circle after being vaccinated? The doctor will answer your questions COVID-19



Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you experience symptoms, contact public health authorities.

The story goes down the ad

Prevents the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and keeping a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you cannot maintain a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the coronavirus global news site.

See link »

<br />



Related News