Typhoon / Storm Shadow Matching War Debut





Royal Air Force typhoons have used the MBDA Storm Shadow cruise missile in action for the first time, with a pair of aircraft reportedly firing four guns at cave complexes on March 10th. The network of caves, southwest of Erbil, was being used by the Daesh terrorist forces. After the cave complex was identified by Iraqi forces as being used by a significant number of Daesh terrorists, two RAF Typhoon FGR.Mk 4 were charged with carrying out attacks in support of ground forces by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS). The CTS conducted surveillance of the area before the attack to confirm that there were no civilians at risk and the Typhoon pilots exercised “their utmost care in checking that there were no signs of civilians in the area before carrying out the attacks”. After the Storm Shadow mission, surveillance revealed that “the weapons were confirmed to have hit their targets exactly.” The mission was the first of several attacks against Daesh that week. On March 11, the Typhoons carried out further attacks against two additional locations, using six Paveway IV laser-guided bombs. On March 12, Typhoons hit another group of caves used by Daesh, using eight Paveway IV bombs, and two days later attacked Daesh-held caves in the same remote, mountainous area of ​​northern Iraq, dropping six Paveway IVs. The Royal Air Force has been conducting airstrikes under Operation Shader since September 30, 2014, as part of a coalition effort to assist the Iraqi Security Forces in their operations against Daesh (the so-called Islamic State). Eurofighter Typhoons added the Panavia Tornados from December 2015, and then completely replaced the Tornado in February 2019 after Brimstone and Storm Shadow were integrated into the Typhoon under the Centurion program. This milestone ensured that the species was able to use the main air-to-ground weapons previously used by the Tornado. The current operations are aimed at preventing Daesh from re-establishing its presence in the country. The caves near Erbil were rated as particularly difficult targets and the Storm Shadow missile was chosen as the most suitable weapon for the task. Storm Shadow was developed for pre-planned attacks against high value fixed or stationary targets and has a BROACH (Bomb Royal Ordnance Augmented Charge) multi-stage warhead. This warhead that destroys the 990 pound (450 kg) bunker consists of an initial penetrating load, with a variable delay ignition to control the explosion of the main head. It was originally developed by BAE Systems Global Combat Systems Ammunition, Thales Missile Electronics and QinetiQ (a consortium called Team BROACH). The 9 2,900 rocket is powered by a 1,214-liter Turbomeca Microturbo TRI 60-30 turbojet and has an operating range of more than 300 nm as it flies in a flight / attack profile, although the Shadow Storm’s formidable range was not necessary in this case. The weapon is programmed before launch and its targeting cannot be changed during the flight. The missile navigates in its semi-autonomous approach, guided by GPS and terrain map, while evading familiar defenses. Near the target, the rocket climbs, identifying the target with the high-resolution thermographic camera, before being pushed into a dive. If the target cannot be identified, and there is a high risk of collateral damage, the missile will fly to a pre-planned collision point.

